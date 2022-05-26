9 Unique Airbnbs You Can Rent In Texas You Won't Believe Actually Exist
Escape for a while!
When it comes to vacation rental homes, anything goes; it sure seems that way for many Airbnbs in Texas that provide unique, incredible accommodations you can't get anywhere else in the world. Texas may seem boring to some, but these stays will have you thinking otherwise.
Unleash your inner voyeur and peer into these peculiar, one-of-a-kind abodes — some are even award-winning.
It’s safe to say that these places are some of the coolest in the Lone Star state, and they might leave you wondering if you're even in Texas anymore.
Domeland: Off-Grid Adobe Dome
$131/night
City: Terlingua, TX
Why You Should Go: Voted as one of the "most wishlisted" stays, stargazers will be awe-struck at the sight of this solar-powered adobe dome. It's located in a remote and one-of-a-kind space in the desert near Big Bend National Park and is situated in one of the few remaining territories under a dark sky ordinance, offering rare and remarkable views of the night sky and majestic sunrises and sunsets. Its awesome factor was cemented with a feature on HGTV’s Mighty Tiny Houses.
The Nest
$257/night
City: Glen Rose, TX
Why You Should Go: You can escape to the Texas hill country and stay in this stunning part-treehouse, part-bungalow cabin, complete with a giant nest outside. You'll have all the homey accommodations you need, except for WiFi, though. No problem! It's the perfect spot to unplug.
The Castle At Lake Livingston
A Gothic-style castle nestled in the woods near Lake Livingston.
$114/night
City: Livingston, TX
Why You Should Go: Yup, there's actually a Gothic-style castle nestled in the woods near Lake Livingston, and it looks like it was ripped straight out of Germany. It fits up to five people, and the interior is just as you'd expect it: medieval. There's armor displayed proudly, and even a few thrones to sit on, so you'll feel royal AF.
Modern Solar Home
The exterior of the Marfa Airbnb.
$550/night
City: Marfa, TX
Why You Should Go: It may actually seem like a mirage in the desert with its surreal, sleek style and picturesque views. Desert living meets luxury here with a full cook’s kitchen, modern decor and bedrooms adorned in French linen with fully-tiled private bathrooms. There is no need for an indoor bath when you can shower under the stars.
Live Oak Lake
The lakefront cabin at night.
$249/night
City: Waco, TX
Why You Should Go: This lakefront cabin is one of seven, and they all look like they belong in the Swiss mountains, but they're actually in Waco. There's no TV, though, so no catching up on Magnolia Network here. The host wants you to appreciate hiding away in the trees for a while with the floor-to-ceiling window view of the lush outdoors you'll have.
Extraordinary Treehouse
The living room and its massive windows.
$478/night
City: Dallas, TX
Why You Should Go: Escape the city without actually leaving at this exquisite, handcrafted home that meshes Bauhaus contemporary style with a cozy rustic feel in a totally secluded setting. Hidden in the heart of Little Forest Hills, the wood-paneled property is gloriously perched among countless Japanese maple trees. Gravel footpaths wind through a forested canopy that gives off major fairytale vibes. It’s nothing short of magical.
The Silo House At Laughing Llama Farm
$177/night
City: Troy, TX
Why You Should Go: This barn-inspired silo may look rustic on the outside, but the accommodations inside are modern and chic. It's a charming, artistically-designed loft with a full kitchen and bathroom. There's also an outdoor shower so you can have a relaxing rinse under the stars. The silo is located on a working llama farm, so you'll have plenty of animal-filled fun.
Butterfly Cottage
The odd exterior of the Red Rock Airbnb.
$218/night
City: Red Rock, TX
Why You Should Go: Become one with nature in this butterfly-inspired, biophilic cottage that was designed in collaboration with the environment. The pristine natural setting is situated on Ardor Wood Farm, a private property with 67 acres where you can reap the benefits of several miles of walking trails, a pond, farm animals and even a Chartres-style Medieval labyrinth.
Spirit Dome
The outside of the enchaning dome.
$179/night
Neighborhood: Red Rock, TX
Why You Should Go: Enchanting is one way to describe this geodesic dome that’s nestled in a peaceful, "fairytale-esque" forest and a short walk away from the Guadalupe River. You’ll understand the magic when you wake up to deer and birds outside the dome and fall asleep to the constellations glimpsed through the "star" roof window inside. You can also enjoy breakfast served at the main house.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2020.
