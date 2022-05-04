Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

You Can Play With Llamas At This Silo Transformed Into A Gorgeous Airbnb Near Waco

No llama drama here.
The silo building. Right: One of the llamas on the property.

Airbnb

Here in Texas, anything can be a nice rentable spot these days, like a giraffe barn or a treehouse. But to really prove that point, this Airbnb near Waco, TX is actually inside a silo on a llama farm.

Even better, the visitors of the upgraded silo home can pose and play with the gorgeous llamas on the farm, as well as the chickens, cows, and goats that live there, too.

The two-story silo has been renovated for complete comfort and sleeps up to four guests.

The first floor of the home is where the living room and kitchen area are located. You'll have access to a TV to wind down with, and a full kitchen with an oven and stove for meals. On the second floor, you'll find a bedroom with a queen-sized bed.

You can also bring your own fishing gear to try your hand at catching a fish in the pond. Be on the lookout for the wandering farm animals, however.

Visitors will also be able to use the charcoal grill to whip up some delicious food during their stay. There is also a private outdoor shower to complete the glamping experience.

For more information on this super awesome silo home and to book your stay, you can visit the listing on Airbnb here.

Silo House on Llama Farm

Price per night: $180-250/night (Sleeps 4)

Address: 4011 Deer Creek Rd., Troy, TX 76579

Why You Need To Go: There are tons of farm animals to hang out with.

Book Here

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2019.

