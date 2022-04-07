This Luxuriously Wild Manor In Texas Will Make You Feel Like You're Sleeping In A Zoo
Did we mention it's inside a giraffe barn?
There are many unique experiences in the state of Texas. Anywhere from a stay in quiet Marfa, or a visit to the clear waters of Bluff Park; maybe even a run-in with some dolphins in Galveston Bay. However, we’re sure nothing compares to this stay in this manor inside of a giraffe barn in Fredericksburg, TX.
Yes, you read that right! Longneck Manor is home to three reticulated giraffes, Kafele, Betty, and Tana who will be your roommates during your time here.
On the second floor of their enclosure is a 1,200 sq. ft. suite (for humans) that includes a master bedroom, kitchen, and living room. Might we also mention an awesome window that gives ample opportunities to see the giraffes up close?
For $1,300 a night, with a minimum two-night stay, you and up to three people can stay in the suite, explore the property, and live in close quarters with the giraffes, and the three rhinos who also live there.
Our favorite detail is that you even have multiple opportunities to feed the giraffes (under supervision for the security of the animals), as well as a “Meet and Greet Animal Keeper” session.
After retiring following 45 years of zookeeping, director and owner of the manor Rick Barongi began bringing this wildlife conservation slash bed and breakfast idea he once had to life. The manor is only in phase one according to its website.
“There are few places outside of Africa where you can drink cold bottled beer and hang out with friendly real longnecks,” Barongi once wrote in his blog. “The Texas Hill Country has a similar climate to many areas in Africa … It has short mild winters and hot summers, typical of many big game areas in east and southern Africa.“
With only having opened in July 2021, Longneck Manor is impressively booked through 2023. Openings for 2024 bookings will be announced at a later date.
Longneck Manor
$1,300/night + taxes, minimum 2-night stay ($1,500 for holidays)
Address: Longneck Manor, 1749 Beyer Rd., Fredricksburg, TX
Why You Need To Go: Seeing giraffes from your Airbnb window — need we say more?
