Chip And Joanna Gaines Turned This Historical House Into A Texas Airbnb & You Can Rent It

They also have a gorgeous cottage to rent!

Texas Staff Writer
The exterior of the historic Hillcrest Estate. Right: The bookcase and study of the Hillcrest Estate.

There's just about everything a Magnolia fan could dream to do in Waco, TX! From the silos to cute eateries, Chip and Joanna Gaines have built it all.

Now, fans can even book a stay at Magnolia's Historic Hillcrest Estate which was designed and renovated by the duo, and it's every design lover's dream.

Even if you aren't familiar with the Fixer Upper couple and their design empire, you'll recognize the chic style that bleeds into every single room of the home.

The living room at the Hillcrest Estate.The living room at the Hillcrest Estate.Airbnb

The kitchen is open and bright with its white marble counters and the sink window that looks out into the yard. There's a fully functioning stove and two dining rooms to choose from.

The kitchen at the Hillcrest Estate.The kitchen at the Hillcrest Estate.Airbnb

The house has a total of five bedrooms with seven beds, so there's enough room to sleep up to 12 people.

From a room with two single beds to a rustic-looking master complete with a mini-study, there are so many gorgeous spaces to choose from.

A queen bed an mini-study inside a room at Hillcrest Estate. Right: Two single beds inside a room at Hillcrest Estate.A queen bed an mini-study inside a room at Hillcrest Estate. Right: Two single beds inside a room at Hillcrest Estate.Airbnb

Downstairs, a grand study with a massive black bookcase makes for the perfect place to snuggle up and read a book while glancing out at the wooded backyard.

The backyard has a shaded porch, a cozy fire pit, and even a tiny house kitchenette to entertain the kids.

The porch, fire pit, and kitchenette in the backyard of the Hillcrest Estate.The porch, fire pit, and kitchenette in the backyard of the Hillcrest Estate.Airbnb

You can book this exclusive house on Airbnb Plus, but stays are typically booked months in advance, as you'd imagine. If you want something on the cheaper side, but still designed by the Gaines, they also rent out a Hillcrest Cottage.


Magnolia's Historic Hillcrest Estate

$1,179/night

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a dream home designed by Waco's very own Chip and Jo!

