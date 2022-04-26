Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

glamping texas

This Texas Glamping Site Has Stunning Treehouses & It's An Enchanted Getaway

There's a new sauna on the property, too.

Texas Staff Writer
An outdoor view of the Monarch. Right: A an outdoor cedar tub in the Spyglass Treehouse.

@stayonera | Instagram

Thick inside of Texas Wine Country, you'll reach one of the most magical glamping sites in the state. Onera, a landscape getaway in Fredricksburg, TX offers eight unique lodging experiences, each with its own special architectural qualities.

You'll feel like you're inside of a thick, lush forest, far away from civilization despite only being a mile from Main Street Fredricksburg. You can completely immerse yourself in the views of the Texas Hill Country from these cozy getaways.

The most popular is the largest of the eight houses, called the Monarch. This treehouse is situated around an Elm tree and stays 10 feet off the ground. A popular amenity rare to this one is a stone-carved bathtub for the bath of your dreams.

I mean, just look at it!

Users who rented one of the properties through Airbnb seem to favor another treehouse, the Spyglass, which looks exactly like its name, and it's so cool. Most reviewers said they enjoyed a dip in the treehouse's cedar tub on the outdoor deck, and we can't blame them.

The other stays include a luxury safari tent, container suites, a bungalow, and some breathtaking geodesic dome buildings. Each building is far enough away from each other that it feels like you have your own secluded slice of the surrounding hill country.

This "landscape hotel" is a popular getaway among couples celebrating an anniversary, those in town hoping to visit the wineries, or anyone who's looking to escape, but not too far away.

Onera

Price: $800 - $1,000+ by night (2 nights stay minimum)

Address: 173 Basse Ln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Why You Need To Go: There are eight gorgeous buildings that are all a comfortable distance away from each other.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

