NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

drivetanks

You Can Drive & Shoot From Massive Real-Life Army Tanks At This Ranch In Texas

They offer free beer, too!

A woman inside one of the tanks. Right: An M41 Walker Bulldog tank.

A woman inside one of the tanks. Right: An M41 Walker Bulldog tank.

@drivetanks | Instagram

There's a huge ranch out in West Texas that offers the unique opportunity to drive and shoot from a real-life army tank. Now, if you're a World War II history buff or a fan of military weapons, this place just might interest you.

DriveTanks offers non-military personnel a safe chance to drive and operate massive army tanks.

The site, which is located on Ox Ranch, offers a variety of packages to choose from, depending on what size and type of tank.

You can pick anything from driving a Kettenkrad through the course for only $599, to firing one round of real 76mm ammo from a colossal Russian T-34 Tank for a pricier $3,500.

You and up to five people can split the package, as one person from the squad will be a designated driver or shooter, while everyone else rides as passengers.

However, if no one in the group wants to operate the military vehicles, the business will provide a Cadre to take you for a spin — in fact, it's 20% off the package price.

For the full army-style experience, DriveTanks even offers a stay inside their barracks that are styled after WWII.

The weekly room rates start at $645 a night and include a "flamethrower experience," access to different parts of Ox ranch, and meals prepared by a chef.

DriveTanks

Price: $599+

Address: 1946 Private Rd. 2485 Uvalde, TX 78801

Why You Need To Go: You can experience huge army tanks in real-life!

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 2, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...