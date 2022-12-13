You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays
Grab your furbaby and go for a drive in a winter wonderland ☃️
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
Now, somewhere on that list, the Christmas lights turning your neighborhood into a winter wonderland every December have probably earned themselves a spot on your list of faves. While you may also be wondering how to make the most out of the festive season, we have the perfect activity for you.
In order to enjoy the most out of the magical displays of Christmas lights this time of year, you need to see the Magic of Lights! The best part for all you introverts is, you don't even have to leave your car to take it all in.
The Magic of Lights is a Christmas light tunnel that you and your family or friends can drive through. Look up and around as you are surrounded by more LED lights than even Clark Griswold ever dreamed about.
At which locations is Magic of Lights available?
The wonders of Magic of Lights are available at 21 locations across Canada and the United States, notably Homestead, Daytona Beach and Naples in the Sunshine State, Beaumont in Texas, and Indio in California.
The complete list is available here.
If you are wondering where you can enjoy the display in Florida's Atlantic coast, head to Daytona International Speedway, as it is hosting the Magic of Lights again this year. Just hop in your car and drive underneath thousands of Christmas lights at Daytona Beach.
Daytona International Speedway is located at 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. You can find the entrance off Midway Avenue.
Florida also has displays in Naples and Homestead this year.
When can I visit Magic of Lights in Florida?
In all three Florida Christmas tunnels of lights, the events run from November 18, 2022, to January 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. That means you have until New Year to enjoy the attraction and drive among the stars.
Can I bring my dog in the car?
Yes! You're allowed to have your fluffy pal in the car with you so they can enjoy the show as well, as long as they remain in the car. Locations with out-of-the-car events do not allow pets on-site, but you can absolutely drive with them around the tunnel.
What will I see at Magic of Lights?
Much of the installation will be a pleasant surprise! Now, previous editions let you drive through the tunnel you will see a humongous Christmas light displays of winter favorites such as snowmen, giant candy canes, elves, and, of course, Santa himself. Some even included a reindeer crossing display and the Snowflake Forest and a 200-foot long candy cane light display.
Note that cars are only allowed one drive-thru on all days but Tuesdays (except December 20).
Am I allowed to take pictures in the tunnel?
Yes! While you cannot exit your vehicle during the attraction, you are totally allowed to take as many pics as you want to show off your experience on the 'Gram.
Magic Memories also offers digital photos options, or you can opt for a 3D walk-thru and photo experience on top of your car ride.
What do I need to know to visit Magic of Lights in Florida?
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: November 18, 2022, to January 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: (Daytona International Speedway) 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL
This article has been updated since its original publication date on December 5, 2018.
