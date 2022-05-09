Atlanta Gave Mary J. Blige Her Own Holiday & She Partied With Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kandi
They are friendship goals!
The Atlanta City counsel recognized Mary J. Blige this week with her very own day.
In celebration of her inaugural Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, the official proclamation states, "The members of the Atlanta City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Atlanta, do hereby celebrate music and cultural icon Mary J. Blige on this 5th day of May 2022 as we recognize “Strength of A Woman Day” in the city of Atlanta. We honor her illustrious career and applaud her efforts and collaboration in hosting a wonderful festival and summit in our city with a focus on creativity and empowerment."
The festival was held over Mother's Day weekend and featured a line-up exclusively of female artists. She partnered with Pepsi, and Live Nation to bring a festival that aimed to "empower, educate, and elevate" while giving back to the community.
The all-day events held at the State Farm Arena had musical and comedy acts, as well as workshops geared towards education and inspiration.
Headliners included Chaka Khan, Xscape, Baby Tate, City Girls, and of course, Mary J. Blige herself.
The decree recognizes the Queen of Hip Hop for her accomplishments in music, television and film, and philanthropy.
The Grammy Award winner was seen celebrating with Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss, who was there to show support as she accepted the award.
The reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram of the two having fun prior to the festival kicking off, saying "It’s always an honor to share a moment with The Queen Of Hip Hop & R&B @therealmaryjblige! This #StrengthOfAWomanFest is gonna be LIT!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
The two were spotted exchanging heartwarming words of support.
sisterhood & friendship IRL. it’s Mary J and Kandi for me! #blackgirlmagic #rnb #maryjblige #kandi #strengthofawoman #foryou