the real housewives of atlanta cast

These Iconic Moments From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Are A Must-See For The New Season

We couldn't stop laughing at these 'RHOA' scenes. 😂

Georgia Staff Writer
Cast members from 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta'.

Cast members from 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta'.

Bravo TV

The season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is only a month away. Since 2008, the cast of Bravo's hit show has captivated audiences across the globe.

The show focuses on drama and dynamics between wealthy Atlanta women as they navigate love, friendships, divorce, and climbing the social ladder. Typically, it results in laughing, crying, and a multitude of quotable moments.

"Because it's set in the city that's considered by many to be the 'land of opportunity' for African Americans, The Real Housewives of Atlanta highlights a successful and powerful segment of the African-American community that isn't always seen on television," said TV critic Melissa Camacho.

In preparation for the new season, TikTok users displayed some fan-favorite scenes.

Nene Teaching The Importance Of Resisting Diet Culture

@jrealitytvblog

There’s a nene video for any mood #RHOA #NeneLeaks #superbowl2022 #RealityTV #fyp

Why It's Iconic: Like the caption of this TikTok states, "there's a Nene video for any mood." Here she puts emphasis on not getting too wrapped up in diets, telling an E! News reporter "I cheat on my diet every day."

265 Days A Year

Why It's Iconic: Porsha Williams was just 100 days short of a year. Leakes' reaction to Porsha is hilarious!

The Joggers

@dmarealitytv

#rhoa #realhousewives

Why It's Iconic: Shereé Whitfield has understood the importance of “ath-leisure” wear before it was trendy in this reunion episode... but was she really clear? It's, as she says, 'a lifestyle'.

"I don't have to answer to YOOOOOUUUU"

@arisavari

i missed making these sm 😭 #rhoa #realhousewives #fyp #funny #foryou #bravotv #realitytv #realhousewivesofatlanta #housewives

Why It's Iconic: Another valuable lesson from Leakes, you never have to answer to anyone you don't feel the need to explain yourself.

Party Manners

@kyngcassiuscorner

It’s the way #Nene said #Versace for me. #RHOA

Why It's Iconic: Audience members are reminded of what not to do at a classy party, especially not when guests are wearing their Versace.

Beauty At Any Age

@bravotv

Zero aunties detected. #RHOA 🍑

Why It's Iconic: Kandi struts in a sheer black leopard skin bodysuit. She reminding us that you can be an 'auntie' at any age. Understood!

The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

