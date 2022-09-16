These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is always a good idea.
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon.
Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the most decadent bloody marys and mimosas served alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Since the possibilities are almost endless in the city, we compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Atlanta based on Tripadvisor rankings.
Cheers!
#17. Flying Biscuit Cafe - Midtown
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (800 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 1001 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3730
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Copeland's of New Orleans Atlanta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 3101 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 220, Atlanta, GA 30339-3497
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Egg Harbor Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 1820 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1864
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Atlanta
#14. Murphy's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 997 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3600
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Ria's Bluebird
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Folk Art Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 465 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Canoe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$
- Address: 4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-5750
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Herban Fix - Vegan Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 565 Peachtree St NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30308-2213
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Lure
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 1106 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3612
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. West Egg Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (384 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 1100 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite 190, Atlanta, GA 30318-8640
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Highland Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 655 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312-1464
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Silver Skillet
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. South City Kitchen Midtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,943 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 1144 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3649
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Thumbs Up Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 573 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Home Grown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-1410
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (757 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 249 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1953
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Buttermilk Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 4225 Roswell Road North East, Atlanta, GA 30342-3716
- Read more on Tripadvisor
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.