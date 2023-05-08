RHOA Star Kim Zolciak Filed For Divorce From Hubby Kroy Biermann & She Revealed Why
Another reality television couple bites the dust in true Bravo TV fashion!
Reports say Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, former-NFL player Kroy Biermann, which adds them to the infamous never-ending list of "Bravoleberties" who had their wedding filmed for a show, only to end up divorced later.
Zolciak-Biermann's divorce documents say the Don't Be Tardy stars officially separated on April 30, according to TMZ on Monday, and the 44-year-old Georgia native is giving a reason why as well as the terms she wants to be followed.
We watched the couple get married in 2011, have four children together, and even get through some nasty IRS tax business, yet Zolciak-Biermann apparently says her relationship with Kroy is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," sources report her saying.
For eight seasons, fans got a glimpse into the Peach state's Zolciak-Biermann clan's fun shenanigans on their Bravo series Don't Be Tardy, seeing the exciting daily lives of Kim, Kroy, Zolciak's daughters Brielle and Ariana from another man, and four younger Biermann children, Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. The show was canceled back in 2021 due to low ratings.
The Biermann divorce could have something to do with the couple's lengthy and public financial history of not paying the IRS, causing them to owe millions in taxes, and not paying back $400K home loans, which led to the foreclosure of their Alpharetta, GA country club manor.
Whatever the case, Kim and Kroy's infamous relationship is over, "Gone with the wind fabulous" even, as her RHOA co-star Kenya Moore's song goes.
Zolciak-Biermann says there is no chance of peacemaking and has required a few things in the divorce filing. She wants full physical custody of their four minor children together but joint custody of them, and she also wants to receive spousal support and to go by her maiden name of just Kimerbleigh Zolciak.
So far, fans are saying that it's all about the money, as people have commented on TikToker Nuha’s (@devotedly.yours) video, where she talks about the news.
Many people seemed to be shocked that Kim and Kroy have ended things, but others claim they see right through it all, saying it is most likely a plan they hatched relating to their financial woes.
"This is financially motivated, mark my words," one user wrote, to which another user responded, "1000%! I thought they were going to pull something like this during the foreclosure. Interested to see how this plays out."