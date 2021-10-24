Drake Celebrated His Birthday With A Star-Studded Party & It Looked Like All Kinds Of Fun
Yeehaw!
It was a special celebration indeed this weekend as several celebs got together to wish the one and only Drake a happy birthday.
October and Toronto's very own turned 35 on Sunday, October 24, and the party he had on Saturday night along with his famous friends looked like it was so much fun.
The bash appeared to be cowboy-themed based on the sneak peek of the party we could see on Drake's Insta story. The birthday boy himself had on a cute-looking bolo tie and many party-goers dressed up in cowboy hats and other Western gear.
From what we could see, it looked like fellow rapper Future was in attendance, as well as social media influencer Salim The Dream and other members of Drake's crew.
Drizzy got some Insta shoutouts from some famous friends as well.
DJ Khaled posted a video and a picture on his Insta story of the duo together, saying "Happy bday my brother."
Nicki Minaj also shared some love for the rapper in her story, saying "Happy Birthday to the GOAT."
Earlier this month, Drake celebrated his son Adonis' fourth birthday and Bugs Bunny even joined the party.