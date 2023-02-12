Drake Dropped A 'Fit Check' & The Cost Of It All Could Buy A Whole Castle In The UK (VIDEO)
How much would you spend on an outfit?
Drake isn't known for being frugal when it comes to his drip.
The famous 36-year-old rapper and actor gave a fit check in a viral video that broke down the cost of his outfit, and the total could buy a castle with some change to spare.
In a video posted to RapTV, Drake shared the details of what seemed like a casual outfit at first glance — a Canadiens varsity jacket, baggy jeans, boots and a pair of glasses.
\u201cDrake came through with a fit check \ud83d\udc40\u203c\ufe0f\u201d— RapTV (@RapTV) 1676130160
But if you look a little closer, your eye may catch the glistening sparkle of some pretty expensive jewelry.
Drake shared that his glasses were from Tom Brown but that he didn't know how much they cost before moving to his earrings which were "600 each," although he didn't specify whether that was $600 or $600,000.
Which, given his taste for the finer things in life, could go either way.
The interviewer asked Drake about his chain which he coyly replied, "You should probably save that for last."
He moved on to his Jeff Hamilton jacket, which he said cost "four bills," and his Bottega cashmere shirt, which he estimated at "four bills" as well.
Drake can still get down with a little DIY project, as he revealed he made his jeans himself before moving on to his Loewe boots.
He didn't mention the price of the boots but a similar-looking pair on Loewe's website retail for $1,430.
Drake finally moved on to the rest of his jewellery, which was shockingly expensive, starting with his chain.
"Honestly, I'm embarrassed to say, probably like nine... over 10Ms for sure," said Drake. "The watch like 900."
"900K?" the interviewer screamed back.
In total, calculating the items Drake listed, the Loewe boot estimate and airing on the frugal side for the earrings, his outfits cost $10,903,430.
Savills currently has Myres Castle in the United Kingdom listed for sale, accepting offers over $5,600,000
So, for the price of his outfit, Drake could afford to buy a castle and maybe a mini castle for his staff with some change left over.
Given his net worth is $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the superstar probably isn't sweating prices.