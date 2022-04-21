Drake's 'Stalker' Has Been Given A Restraining Order & She Allegedly Said The Scariest Things
She has to stay least 100 yards away from him.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
It seems like it's good news for Drake! According to court documents, the Canadian rapper has been granted a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking him for years.
According to ET Canada, 29-year-old Mesha Collins must stay 100 yards away from the Canadian at all times.
The action comes after Drake filed a restraining order on March 3, 2022. In documents obtained by E! News, the rapper alleges that Collins, who he calls "a stalker," has been harassing him since 2017 and that he has never communicated with her.
"She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet," Drake said in the documents.
"As a result of Ms. Collins' harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family."
Earlier in the year, Collins was denied a restraining order against the rapper and allegedly sent "disturbing" messages to Drake's attorney, after he emailed Collins telling her not to go to Drake's home to serve papers.
"In response to my email, Collins sent me a series of extremely disturbing emails," the attorney wrote, as per E! News.
She allegedly threatened Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, and the attorney himself.
"In these messages, she expresses her desire that Mr. Graham die and that I get what I 'deserve.'"
"It is clear that Collins's behaviour and obsession with Graham is escalating, and I am very concerned by the contents of these messages which I believe necessitate the entry of a restraining order against her."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.