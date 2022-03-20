Shawn Mendes Got A Confusing Text From Mariah Carey Wishing Him Happy Thanksgiving In March
"Wrong Shawn. Sorry."
Mariah Carey has a bit of an unusual way of celebrating St. Patrick's Day and this year she unintentionally got Shawn Mendes involved in the whole thing.
On Friday, March 18, Carey posted a screenshot of the accidental interaction between herself and the Canadian singer.
"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!" Carey tweeted.
My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick\u2019s Day @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN— Mariah Carey (@Mariah Carey) 1647594923
"Happy thanksgiving!!!!" she texted.
After realizing she had messaged Mendes and not her cousin Shawn, she quickly followed up to explain.
"Wrong Shawn," she texted the Canadian. "Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."
While that is undoubtedly a strange message to receive in March from an iconic pop star, Mendes took everything in stride.
"Hahahaha that's okay i figured it was an inside joke," he texted her back with two heart emojis.
Texting mishaps — it happens to celebs, too!
Fans were quick to speculate about the fact that the two have each other in their contacts.
"Manifesting a festive little collab!" wrote one person.
"not you & Shawn exchanging numbers should we be expecting a collab," asked another.
It's not the first time the two have had a cute little social media interaction.
Back at the beginning of 2021, Mendes gave Carey a shoutout in a post about things he appreciates.
"Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!" he captioned a pic of him soaking up the sun.
Not to be outdone, Carey also tweeted about things she appreciates in a similar style as Mendes' message.
"Grateful," she wrote. "The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"
All good things to be happy about!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.