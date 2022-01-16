Shawn Mendes' BTS Shoot For 'It'll Be Ok' Is Basically A Love Letter To Toronto (VIDEO)
Of course he had his Timmies on hand!
Instagram has teamed up with Shawn Mendes to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the set of his newest music video and it's basically a love letter to Toronto.
On Saturday, January 15, the social media platform shared a mini collab with the Canadian artist about the It'll Be Okay music video, which he shot in the heart of the downtown area.
"I'm really excited about this video, it feels really nice to be able to shoot in my hometown," he said while holding what appears to be a warm beverage from Tim Hortons. Classic!
"I think I was just really craving to make music that felt super honest and super raw and was going through some hard stuff at the time and hard feelings and the song just slowly came through," he shared, which could be in reference to his recent breakup with girlfriend Camila Cabello.
Mendes called the experience "eye-opening" and revealed that being so honest with this song paid off, as he feels like it "resonates a lot."
"Being able to just walk around Toronto, which is where I usually go back to process things and where you'll find me and kind of my most intimate moments and so it feels really kind of a perfect place and video for the song."
A funny moment in the video occurred when the director of the video shouted for fake snow to be blasted at the singer, which is ironic since that's the last thing anyone from the 6ix probably wants in their life, particularly with the current cold snap the region is in.
"You know, I think ultimately, like being vulnerable and being open in the moment feels extremely hard and frustrating and annoying," Mendes shared.
"But a lot of the time that pays off, you know, and every time you kind of have the courage to be vulnerable, you give others the courage to also kind of show up and be true. And that's a really, really powerful thing."
Toronto loves you too, Shawn!