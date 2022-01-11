Shawn Mendes Was Spotted By Fans Filming Around Toronto's Berczy Park This Week
Fans think he may have been filming the music video for "It'll Be Okay."
Shawn Mendes was in Toronto, and fans spotted the singer filming what looks to be a music video.
The Ontario-born singer recently dropped a new heartbreak anthem titled It'll Be Okay following his split with fellow singer Camila Cabello, and fans think Mendes may have been shooting the music video this week around Toronto's famous dog fountain park.
On January 9, a Mendes fan account reposted a series of videos of the singer at Berczy park walking around with a filming crew.
The first video shows Mendes surrounded by a group of people in the park with some familiar music playing in the background.
🎥| Shawn Mendes filming the MV for “it'll be okay” in Toronto, Canada.
© @stayinlovee pic.twitter.com/JgYfLSSGeF
— The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) January 9, 2022
The second video, a TikTok, shows him sitting on a bench and getting up to dramatically walk towards the camera while It'll Be Okay plays in the background.
@kapturedbykvs
Shawn Mendes’s new music view is soooo good! BTS 📸 #shawnmendes #shawnmendesarmy #itllbeokay #shawnmendesfan #shawnmendesvideos #toronto #fyp
In another video, a fake snow machine blows a flurry of snowflakes over the singer as he looks into the camera.
@kapturedbykvs
Just another day in Toronto seeing Shawn Mendes shooting a music video #Shawnmendes #shawnmendesarmy #itllbeokay #shawnmendesvideos #toronto #bts #fyp
Mendes was also spotted walking down Wellington Street alongside the Flatiron building, dramatically mouthing the words of the song, which does support fans' theories that he was shooting the music video or at least some sort of promotional clip.
🎥| (6): Shawn Mendes filming the “It'll be okay” MV on the streets of Toronto - Jan. 09
© owner pic.twitter.com/GWp2ElmVD5
— The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) January 10, 2022
More videos show the singer in similar scenes on the Twitter fan account, but another video of the Toronto icon appeared on TikTok.
@nicholemarn Shaw Mendez in Toronto ✨ #fyp #shawnmendes#toronto #shawnmendesvideos#shawnmendesfan @soyxcaret ♬ If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
The video shows Mendes rounding the corner to the front of the Flatiron building and, in another clip walking across the intersection with his film crew and what appears to be a police or security escort.
Fans of Mendes will just have to wait and see if the singer releases a video for the song to find out if their hunch was right.