Shawn Mendes Showed Off A Trick From His 'Magic Phase' & It Impressed Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

"Imagine you're holding the toothpick like this..."

Shawn Mendes showing his magic trick. Right: Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon about to race.

Shawn Mendes showing his magic trick. Right: Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon about to race.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Shawn Mendes recently showed off his magic skills while hanging out with Jimmy Fallon and the interview became pretty unhinged afterwards.

While he's known to be an impressive musician, Fallon hit the Canadian with a bit of an unexpected question during his recent appearance on the late-night show.

"We're you also into magic? Is this true?" Fallon asked.

"I had a little bit of a magic phase," Mendes revealed, sharing that he had "like three card tricks" and one toothpick trick.

Fallon asked him to describe the toothpick trick, which Mendes noted would be incredibly confusing.

Basically, he would tape a toothpick to the back of his thumb and then make a fist, so the toothpick would be sticking out. He'd then open his hand and reveal that there was no toothpick in his hand, much to the shock of the people he was showing the trick to.

"That's a life hack right there," said Fallon. "We all just learned a trick from Shawn Mendes!"

Later in the interview, the two men swapped seats and Mendes grilled the comedian on who he would like, follow or block when given the choices of Niall Horan, Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes.

Fallon said that he would like Horan, follow Mendes and block Timberlake. Poor JT!

"I feel like he's tired of hearing from me," said Fallon about the block. "Justin, call me please!"

Mendes then asked him what he would choose if he could either be the fastest, strongest or smartest man in the world.

"I think I already am the fastest," Fallon shared.

"You think you're faster than me?" the Canadian challenged. "You noticed how long my legs are."

The two grown men then had a little race to definitely prove which one of them was faster.

While Mendes did make it to the allocated point ahead of Fallon, they both made it back to their seats at roughly the same time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

