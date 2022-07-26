NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

machine gun kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Wore A Vancouver Canucks Jersey On Stage But Snoop Dogg Did It First

Who wore it best?

Vancouver Staff Writer
MGK wearing a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey. Right: MGK wearing a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey.

Machine Gun Kelly sported a Vancouver Canucks jersey over the weekend while performing on stage at the Rogers Arena. He isn't the only big-time celebrity to rock Canucks apparel in front of a crowd, though.

Snoop Dogg actually wore the look first, back in 2015, and has a few versions of the jersey in his wardrobe.

MGK was in Vancouver for his Mainstream Sellout Tour, on Saturday, July 23. The superstar wore the purple Hockey Fights Cancer Canucks jersey — which is worn by the hockey team during a fundraising initiative for cancer patients and their families — for a part of the show.

The team gave a shoutout to the artist for repping the cause.

Snoop Dogg seems like a super-fan of the team because he's been seen wearing a variety of Vancouver Canucks jerseys over the years.

In 2014, Snoop Dogg was spotted in the jersey, while chilling with the Trailer Park Boys.

In 2015, he was seen sporting a different version of the jersey at the Harvest Moon Cup at the Imperial in Vancouver.

He even wore one during an interview in 2019.

Seems like Snoop started a trend!

On top of wearing the jersey, Machine Gun Kelly was literally sparklingly on stage in Vancouver and was dangling from a bright pink helicopter.

It was definitely an exciting show — especially for the Canucks fans out there.

Who knows — maybe Snoop will be inspired to rock this purple jersey next!

