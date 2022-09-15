Events At A BC Resort Co-Owned By An Ex-NHLer Got Shut Down After 'Inappropriate Behaviour'
The resort has now brought in an interim manager and independent counsellor.
A resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL star Willie Mitchell just announced the cancellation of its annual fishing tournament after "highly inappropriate behaviour" occurred.
Tofino Resort and Marina released a brief statement on their website saying they were "extremely upset" to hear about the behaviour, although they did not specify exactly what happened.
The Race for the Blue event is an annual high-profile tuna fishing derby that was scheduled to run from September 9 to 17. According to the statement on the event's website page though, it has now been cancelled due to allegedly inappropriate behaviour.
The resort said that it has instated an interim manager as well as an independent counsellor and that it will "continue to take steps to ensure the absolute safety and wellbeing" of its team.
"Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected," the resort added in its statement.
CTV News reports that the incident likely happened on Sunday evening. The news outlet added that by Monday, the musician that was scheduled to play at the resort that evening had reportedly been cancelled.
The former Vancouver Canucks star co-owns the resort with another former Canucks player, Dan Hamhuis, and their business partner Andrew Purdey, according to the NHLPA.
The last post Mitchell made on Facebook was on September 8, celebrating the upcoming Race for the Blue event.
He has not publically acknowledged the incident or the cancellation of the event yet. It appears that Mitchell's public Instagram account has been deleted.
The restaurant at the resort 1909 Kitchen + Bar updated its Instagram bio to say that they are closed until Sunday morning.
