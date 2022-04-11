Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver canucks

A Couple Got Engaged At A Vancouver Canucks Game & Her Reaction Was Adorable (VIDEO)

There was a bit of an awkward situation before...

Vancouver Editor
A women who looks shocked as her boyfriend proposes. Right: A couple kissing.

A women who looks shocked as her boyfriend proposes. Right: A couple kissing.

Vancouver Canucks | Twitter

The Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday night got a little extra exciting when someone proposed to their girlfriend in front of the entire stadium full of people.

Luckily, she said yes, and the crowd went wild, but there was a bit of confusion at the beginning of the proposal though.

The Vancouver Canucks posted the whole engagement video on their Twitter page, and it shows an awkward start that actually involved a different couple.

You can see a man stand up next to a girl who is with him, and then get down on one knee. The girl is clearly expecting a proposal, as she covers her mouth with her hands in total shock.

Then the guy grabs his beer and proceeds to chug it, then throws up a peace sign to top it all off. What a gentleman!

The girl beside him doesn't look very entertained by the whole thing.

Then, the camera panned to a different couple, who were laughing at the awkward situation everyone just had to witness.

The guy stands up, grabs a ring from his pocket, and gets down on one knee. This time, it wasn't a joke.

As he kneels his girlfriend covers her mouth in shock — just like the first girl did. Her moment on camera had a seemingly better ending though.

Her reaction was as authentic as they come. In complete shock, she asks him: "Are you serious?"

It turns out he was serious, and she enthusiastically said yes. The adorable couple gave each other a big hug and kiss — leaving the audience with a memorable night.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...