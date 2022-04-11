A Couple Got Engaged At A Vancouver Canucks Game & Her Reaction Was Adorable (VIDEO)
There was a bit of an awkward situation before...
The Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday night got a little extra exciting when someone proposed to their girlfriend in front of the entire stadium full of people.
Luckily, she said yes, and the crowd went wild, but there was a bit of confusion at the beginning of the proposal though.
The Vancouver Canucks posted the whole engagement video on their Twitter page, and it shows an awkward start that actually involved a different couple.
You can see a man stand up next to a girl who is with him, and then get down on one knee. The girl is clearly expecting a proposal, as she covers her mouth with her hands in total shock.
Then the guy grabs his beer and proceeds to chug it, then throws up a peace sign to top it all off. What a gentleman!
The girl beside him doesn't look very entertained by the whole thing.
They had us in the first half, not gonna lie \n\nCongratulations to the happy couple pic.twitter.com/1YiOrhzzRk— Vancouver #Canucks (@Vancouver #Canucks) 1649563766
Then, the camera panned to a different couple, who were laughing at the awkward situation everyone just had to witness.
The guy stands up, grabs a ring from his pocket, and gets down on one knee. This time, it wasn't a joke.
As he kneels his girlfriend covers her mouth in shock — just like the first girl did. Her moment on camera had a seemingly better ending though.
Her reaction was as authentic as they come. In complete shock, she asks him: "Are you serious?"
It turns out he was serious, and she enthusiastically said yes. The adorable couple gave each other a big hug and kiss — leaving the audience with a memorable night.