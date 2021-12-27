Someone Proposed At The Huge Barge That's Stuck In Vancouver & The Reason Why Is Cute AF
The barge has been stuck since November!
A washed-up barge in Vancouver — dubbed the English Bay Barge — just got even more famous. Someone proposed right in front of it, getting the picture-perfect moment with the stuck barge in the background.
The proposal was on Christmas Day, making it that much cuter, and there was a super romantic meaning behind it.
Patrick Levesque brought his partner, Callum Snape, to the barge and said in an Instagram post that "just like this barge, he came out of nowhere."
The adorable post went on to say that Patrick took Callum there because they hadn't seen the iconic barge that washed up during the historic weather B.C. faced last month.
Officials have attempted to remove the barge on several occasions, but all were unsuccessful. Now it remains as a sort of landmark, stuck on the shore of Sunset Beach.
Once there, Patrick set up the camera to take photos of them as they looked at the massive barge. Then he dropped down on one knee!
"The photo with both of us facing the camera was the cute photo, but then seconds later I got down on my knee and started my lil speech and the look on his face and watery eyes when he clued in to what was happening was priceless," says the post.
The photos are beautiful and one of a kind because of the very special backdrop. With the snow on the ground, they have an extra Christmasy look to them that gives us all the Hallmark feels.
Of course, Callum said yes, and it all made for one of the cutest stories this Christmas!