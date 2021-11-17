The Barge Stuck On Vancouver's Seawall Now Has Its Own Twitter Account & We're Crying
This barge has some major attitude.
The unmoored barge that crashed into Sunset Beach is now Vancouver famous and it even has its own Twitter account.
The account was started shortly after the barge crashed into the seawall, due to the extreme weather the province has been facing.
The Canadian Coast Guard told Narcity in an email that they are working with Transport Canada, the City of Vancouver, and Port of Vancouver, to monitor the situation. They confirmed that the barge was carrying woodchips and it is now empty.
The bio of the parody account says, "I will not be controlled. Free-spirited barge."
It's super sassy and full of puns.
Made the national news my piers will be so jealouspic.twitter.com/UnkBlGEkez— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637026422
It has quite a personality.
Line for @leesdonuts_ca always so long. Mind if I barge in?pic.twitter.com/1IQ1isI7Uy— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637018642
After a tugboat failed an attempt to move the barge, it didn't hold back.
Tug fail. Not going anywhere. In fact, @Van_Biennale has declared me public art. Y\u2019all got weird taste, Vancouver\u2026pic.twitter.com/y4SqutKqvu— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637117122
It seems like it's on a bit of a power trip.
https://twitter.com/kierjunos/status/1460757917452308484\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/49usOFq3f7— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637112817
It definitely has an attitude.
More than 500. I now have more Twitter followers than the @BCLions have in actual fans.\nThank you Vancouver!!!pic.twitter.com/N94O29KJGl— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637100853
Reading through its tweets is pretty entertaining. It even has a love life.
Why she gotta be like that?\nWhy did Burrard Bridge shut down on me when I just wanted to talk to her?\nDating in this city is hard.pic.twitter.com/N3LvpXJb62— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637036085
Even when it disappears, it won't be soon forgotten.
Pieces of me will remain.\nI made sure to leave a lasting mark, in the form of scraped off hull paint, on the Sunset Beach rocks.https://twitter.com/sschienbein/status/1460703321904205826\u00a0\u2026— EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) 1637094121
This is one of the many lasting effects of the serious storm B.C. faced this week.
There are ongoing evacuation orders and flooding. One woman has died after a mudslide on Highway 99, and all roads out of Vancouver were closed.
In Abbotsford, people were forced to leave their homes to stay safe, and in many cases, this meant leaving behind their livestock.
The province of B.C. is considering entering into a state of emergency due to the ongoing events resulting from the historic storm.