A Toronto TikToker Made It To Hollywood On American Idol & Lionel Richie Says He's A Fan

All of the judges gave her a standing ovation!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Left: Nicolina Bozzo sings "She Used To Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles on American Idol's latest season in 2022. Right: Lionel Richie says he's a fan of Nicolina Bozzo.

American Idol | Youtube

An 18-year-old Tiktoker from the city of Toronto just made it to Hollywood on American Idol, and legend Lionel Richie says he's a total fan.

In front of a panel that included Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Nicolina Bozzo sang a cover of "She Used To Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles for her audition.

The performance not only earned her a standing ovation from all of the judges, but three yeses and a golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol.

Just before she performed, Bozzo expressed that singing was something that's always been inside her.

"[Singing has] always been in my blood, and something that I did with family as well," she told the judges.

Bozzo put on a powerful and emotional performance and Richie was totally here for it.

"Girl, that was just ridiculous, and the journey of your voice is what's so infectious. I'm a fan of yours," said Richie.

"You are what we have been looking for," he added, right before giving her the final yes to send Bozzo to Hollywood.

Nicolina Bozzo sings "She Used To Be Mine" on American Idol in 2022. American Idol | Youtube

Bryan praised how she navigated the song with her voice in a way that made her unique.

"You go into a place in your mind right before you sing and that's what big-time singers do," said Bryan.

It was so moving that Katy Perry said she could feel Bozzo's life story when she sang that song.

"It was beautiful, everybody has their pain, and their sorrow and their sadness, but it's about connecting to the heart," she said.

American Idolfans took to social media to applaud her performance.

"I hope she will be in the Top 5!! Hearing her voice gave me chill bumps too!" one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user also thinks she'll be a big contender in the competition.

"So far, looks like top 5," they tweeted.

Bozzo recounted her audition on The Roz & Mocha Show on Kiss 92.5 and described the whole experience as "validating."

"I'm a Canadian, on American Idol, and now these three legends are standing for me and telling me how great I was. It was super validating to hear as a singer but I was like, 'What? How did that happen?'" she said.

Congrats, Nicolina!

