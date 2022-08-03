Ontario Weather Forecast Is Wild Today With 'Exceptionally' Hot Temps & Possible Tornadoes
Grab sunblock, an umbrella and keep an eye out!
Ontario's summer may be fading fast, but its infamous chaotic weather is not ready to quit yet!
Environment Canada (EC) issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning warning of "exceptionally" high temperatures and humidity across southern Ontario, with daytime temperatures reaching a high of up to 34 C in some areas.
The humidity will make the blistering heat feel even worse, as some spots will feel like it's 45 C outside. Yikes!
Although, the heat isn't the only thing to beat today.
EC has issued several severe thunderstorm warnings throughout northern and southern Ontario, and some areas are at risk of developing tornados.
The storm is expected to arrive later this morning and last into the evening, bringing wind gusts of 90 km/h to 100 km/h hour depending on the area and nickel to Ping-Pong ball-sized hail.
"Torrential downpours with rainfall amounts possibly in excess of 50 mm" is also possible in some areas, according to EC.
EC is reminding residents that large hail can "damage property and cause injury" and "strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."
Areas at risk of developing tornadoes include Manitoulin — Blind River — Killarney, Grey — Bruce and Huron — Perth.
However, all of the active severe thunderstorm warnings state that tornadoes "can not be ruled out."
If you happen to be in an area impacted by thunderstorms, EC warns residents to stay indoors as there "isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm."
So whether you're in Toronto, where you'll need to be wary of staying cool or in Huron, where you'll want to keep an eye out for hail and possible tornadoes, you'll want to stay updated on the weather today.
