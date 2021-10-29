Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be A Soggy Mix Of Rain & Strong Winds This Weekend
Grab your umbrella!
Ontario's weather forecast will be a nightmare for anyone who was planning to host their Halloween party outdoors this weekend.
According to The Weather Network, heavy downpours of up to 40 millimetres will soak areas across the province on Friday. Spots including the GTA, Windsor and Niagara Falls won't be able to escape the soggy conditions that are expected to hang around for most of the weekend.
As if that wasn't bad enough, southern parts of the province will also be hit by wind gusts of up 40 to 50 km/hr by Saturday, so you're going to want to hold your umbrella real tight.
Thankfully, things are expected to improve by Sunday with spots like Toronto staying dry and temperatures floating around 10 C.
So if you're looking to go trick-or-treating on Sunday night, you should be able to leave your umbrella and snowsuit behind.
The first week of November will also start off sunny for the 6ix. However, evening temperatures could feel as low as 0 C.