EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be A Soggy Mix Of Rain & Strong Winds This Weekend

Grab your umbrella!

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be A Soggy Mix Of Rain & Strong Winds This Weekend
Scott Heaney | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast will be a nightmare for anyone who was planning to host their Halloween party outdoors this weekend.

According to The Weather Network, heavy downpours of up to 40 millimetres will soak areas across the province on Friday. Spots including the GTA, Windsor and Niagara Falls won't be able to escape the soggy conditions that are expected to hang around for most of the weekend.

As if that wasn't bad enough, southern parts of the province will also be hit by wind gusts of up 40 to 50 km/hr by Saturday, so you're going to want to hold your umbrella real tight.

Thankfully, things are expected to improve by Sunday with spots like Toronto staying dry and temperatures floating around 10 C.

So if you're looking to go trick-or-treating on Sunday night, you should be able to leave your umbrella and snowsuit behind.

The first week of November will also start off sunny for the 6ix. However, evening temperatures could feel as low as 0 C.

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow & Cold For Some Cities Next Week

It's time to bundle up!

Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting an early start to winter for some unlucky regions next week thanks to an incoming mix of cold and snow.

According to The Weather Network, several cities, including Dryden, Timmins and Sudbury, will be hit by wintry conditions by as early as this Sunday with most experiencing at least one round of flurries by next Tuesday.

Toronto Weather Is Going To Be A Wet Mess Today & You Should Probably Throw On A Raincoat

Other parts of southern Ontario are also getting rained on! ☔️

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's going to be a soggy start to the week in Toronto and you might want to carry an umbrella with you.

A special weather statement was issued at 5:36 a.m. on October 25 for heavy rain that's expected to pour down all day on the 6ix.

Parts Of Ontario Are Already Being Covered In Snow & More Is On The Way (PHOTOS)

The province skipped fall and went right to winter.

Algonquin_PP | Twitter

Parts of Ontario woke up to snow on Friday, marking the delayed arrival of cooler temperatures after weeks of unseasonal warmth.

The Weather Network had forecasted earlier this week that parts of the province, especially those south of the Georgian Bay, would receive their first round of wet snow in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ontario's Frost Was So Late This Year It Mimicked What 2060 Weather Could Look Like

The province got a glimpse of the future this year.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

Ontario's frost advisories didn't come on time this year. In fact, they were so delayed that weather experts are comparing the results to time travel.

According to The Weather Network, this year's unusually warm fall season created conditions that mimic what average temperatures will be nearly 40 years from now.

