Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Unusually Warm' Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Picnic-Worthy
You could be rocking shorts and a T-shirt again.
Fall 2022 has been anything but typical for Ontario's weather, and the first week of November has, so far, been no exception.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), temperatures are expected to soar far above seasonal this week in southern Ontario, with an "unusually warm pattern" expected to extend BBQ season.
Most regions will see their daytime highs float in the upper teens this week. However, several cities, including Windsor and St. Thomas, could reach 20 degrees by Saturday.
TWN reported that the mild conditions are "a near guarantee for some daily temperature records to be broken."
"These temperatures are a far cry from November's monthly average, which for the city of Toronto, sits at just 7.8°C," Nicole Karkic, TWN meteorologist, noted.
The province's precipitation levels are also way down, with November off to a dry start in 2022. The month typically records 66 millimetres of rain.
When will Ontario be cold?
The summer-like temps will likely hang around until early next week. However, experts say the second half of the month will be a rude awakening for those who love wearing shorts.
"We're uncertain as to exactly how quickly this pattern change will unfold, but once the colder pattern settles in, we expect it will persist through early December," TWN concludes.
In conclusion, residents will want to enjoy being toasty while they can because mid-month will bring a quick turnaround.
The Farmers' Almanac predicts that Ontarians will see heavy snow hit the province between November 28 and 30.