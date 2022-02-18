Ontario's Snowstorm Has Buried Some Cities & It's Still Falling (PHOTOS)
Get your shovels ready!
Ontario was hit with a wicked snowstorm on Thursday, and more snow is set to fall on Friday, so don't bother putting away your shovel.
Thursday's storm brought 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to areas across the province. Another five to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall in central Ontario this Friday evening, according to The Weather Network (TWN).
Ontarians across the province found their driveways, cars and backyards buried under a blanket of snow this morning and took to Twitter to share their views.
One Toronto resident tweeted out a picture of an East End backyard covered in snow, captioning it "More #Snow In the #Morning."
More #Snow in The #Morning, East End, #Toronto, Feb. 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/8qY6m5mAVk
— Don Curren (@dbcurren) February 18, 2022
The same user posted another tweet showcasing a thick layer of snow on top of a Subaru parked in an equally snowy driveway at 10:16 a.m. Friday morning.
Subaru Submerged in #Snow, Yet Again. East End, #Torontopic.twitter.com/dO7hHRWMwp
— Don Curren (@dbcurren) February 18, 2022
In Ottawa, Freedom Convoy protesters seem to be using the recent snowfall to their advantage. They are reportedly using the snow to build a wall between themselves and the police, according to a tweet posted on Friday at 12:53 p.m.
Only in Canada 😂
Ottawa convoy building a snow wall to protect themselves from police & tactical units. Many protesters are being kettled at this moment. #freedomconvoy22#ottawaseige#CanadaTruckers#ItsOver#news#Ontario#cdnpoli#22days#TruckersConvoypic.twitter.com/Anjw2JyAY4
— Trisha Emde (MD) (@TrishaMD73) February 18, 2022
"Only in Canada 😂 Ottawa convoy building a snow wall to protect themselves from police & tactical units," reads the tweet.
Another Twitter user posted several photos of Ottawa's snowfall, writing, "Last night, a snowstorm blanked Ottawa with 30 cm of snow. Ottawa police have begun making arrests at the trucker convoy protest. I hope both Trudeau and protesters could compromise and reach an agreement in the middle. We are deserved to have warm and peaceful winter."
Last night, a snowstorm blanked Ottawa with 30 cm of snow. Ottawa police have begun making arrests at the trucker convoy protest. I hope both Trudeau and protesters could compromise and reach an agreement in the middle. We are deserved to have warm and peaceful winter. pic.twitter.com/ByCxkJvqsV
— Shuyou Han -Director, Hanson AgroSciences Co. Ltd. (@ShuyouHan) February 18, 2022
Outside of the city, a Twitter user posted picture-perfect photos of a farm covered in snow, including an image of two horses grazing on hay and peacefully enjoying the weather.
Good morning - winter farm views #snow#Ontario#peace#farm#countryliving#landgal ❄️ pic.twitter.com/n9BXrx5ZAp
— Virginia Harwood (@VEHarwood) February 18, 2022
Although not everyone was impressed with the snowfall.
Not much snow, expected more🤷🏻♀️
#snow#snowday#toronto#canada#トロント#カナダpic.twitter.com/IHC1r2Yplo
— K🍁Toronto (@k_fisher0527) February 18, 2022
Another Twitter user in Toronto posted a photo of a snowy Toronto street saying, "Not much snow, expected more."
Be careful what you wish for because more snow could be on its way later this evening.