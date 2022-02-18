Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Snowstorm Has Buried Some Cities & It's Still Falling (PHOTOS)

Get your shovels ready!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Snowstorm Has Buried Some Cities & It's Still Falling (PHOTOS)
dbcurren | Twitter

Ontario was hit with a wicked snowstorm on Thursday, and more snow is set to fall on Friday, so don't bother putting away your shovel.

Thursday's storm brought 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to areas across the province. Another five to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall in central Ontario this Friday evening, according to The Weather Network (TWN).

Ontarians across the province found their driveways, cars and backyards buried under a blanket of snow this morning and took to Twitter to share their views.

One Toronto resident tweeted out a picture of an East End backyard covered in snow, captioning it "More #Snow In the #Morning."

The same user posted another tweet showcasing a thick layer of snow on top of a Subaru parked in an equally snowy driveway at 10:16 a.m. Friday morning.

In Ottawa, Freedom Convoy protesters seem to be using the recent snowfall to their advantage. They are reportedly using the snow to build a wall between themselves and the police, according to a tweet posted on Friday at 12:53 p.m.

"Only in Canada 😂 Ottawa convoy building a snow wall to protect themselves from police & tactical units," reads the tweet.

Another Twitter user posted several photos of Ottawa's snowfall, writing, "Last night, a snowstorm blanked Ottawa with 30 cm of snow. Ottawa police have begun making arrests at the trucker convoy protest. I hope both Trudeau and protesters could compromise and reach an agreement in the middle. We are deserved to have warm and peaceful winter."

Outside of the city, a Twitter user posted picture-perfect photos of a farm covered in snow, including an image of two horses grazing on hay and peacefully enjoying the weather.

Although not everyone was impressed with the snowfall.

Another Twitter user in Toronto posted a photo of a snowy Toronto street saying, "Not much snow, expected more."

Be careful what you wish for because more snow could be on its way later this evening.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto weather

Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Toronto & Prepare For Some Freezing Temperatures

Bundle up! 🥶

Lance McMillan | Narcity

It is going to be bone-chilling weather in Toronto on Thursday, and an extreme cold warning has already been issued, so be sure to throw on your warmest winter coat if you're braving the outdoors!

As of Thursday, February 17, the City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert for the 6ix due to the forecasted freezing weather conditions that will blow through for the next 24 hours or longer.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto weather

Toronto Weather Will Be A Train Wreck Of Snow & Ice Pellets This Week

The city could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon.

Werdiam | Dreamstime

Don't be fooled, folks. Toronto's weather will offer residents a taste of spring on Wednesday morning, but the return of milder temperatures won't be without a cost.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), several southern Ontario regions will experience their warmest weather of 2022 on Wednesday. However, the shift in temperature could also create wind gusts of up to "90 km/h along lakeshores and higher terrain."

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With Extreme Cold Warnings & It Could Feel Like -45 C

Bundle up!

Saptashaw Chakraborty | Dreamstime

Throw on your warmest gloves and toque because Ontario's weather forecast is calling for some extremely cold temperatures for parts of the province today.

On February 14, Environment Canada issued 24 extreme cold warnings for northern Ontario, covering almost the entire northern half of the province except for a few spots like Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario Weather Could Result In Floods This Week & Commutes Will Be Messy AF

Mother nature can't seem to make up her mind.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Nothing quite represents the terms "wildly inconsistent" like Ontario weather.

The province will shoot out of the freezing temperatures that plagued this weekend, thanks to an incoming burst of milder temperatures but don't expect sunshine and rainbows.

Keep ReadingShow less