Ontario Weather For The Last Week Of December Is Going To Be A 'Messy' Mix Of Snow & Ice

Be careful on the roads!

If you were hoping for some rays of sunshine to round out the end of December, the weather in Ontario isn't going to cooperate.

According to The Weather Network, a wintry system is moving into parts of central Canada with a mess of rain and freezing precipitation expected in the days leading up to 2022.

After a break on Boxing Day, a Colorado low that's currently wreaking havoc on the Prairies will arrive in Ontario , bringing heavy snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The weather agency warns that the morning commute in the Greater Toronto Area will likely be affected by snow, so make sure you plan your drive carefully.

As for Monday evening, temperatures will warm up, which will create conditions for freezing rain and ice pellets in the corridor between the northern GTA to London and rain for the London-Windsor corridor.

"Roads will be slippery during these time periods, so motorists are advised to plan ahead before making any travelling plans," warned TWN, noting that special weather statements are in place across "a good portion" of southern Ontario.

As for the northern areas of Ontario, heavy snow is expected with 5 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff predicted.

For Tuesday, another round of snow is expected in the evening and will pick up again later in the week.

But there is some good news — temperatures will be on the milder side of seasonal, so at least there's that!

