Parts Of Ontario Will Be Totally Swamped With Torrential Rains & Chaotic Winds Today
Some regions will be robbed of their sunshine.
After an unusually delayed spring, Ontarians are finally in for some beautiful weather this week, but it won't be sunshine and rainbows for everyone.
According to The Weather Network, an incoming Colorado system will bring heavy rain and dangerous winds to northwestern parts of the province throughout Monday.
Environment Canada states that the pattern could bring 20 to 30 millimetres of rain and thunderstorms to numerous areas, including Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden.
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks," EC warns.
"The ground, already saturated, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," it adds.
As a result, residents in affected areas are being warned to be on the lookout for unfavourable weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.
Evening commuters travelling along Highway 17 and 11 should allow themselves extra time as the roadways will be swamped by heavy rain and strong winds throughout the evening, according to TWN.
A few regions are also under severe thunderstorm watches, with the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," EC warns. "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."
Thankfully, the wet conditions will taper off by Tuesday, with northwestern Ontario expected to be mainly sunny by mid-week.
Still, residents should watch their local forecasts as conditions are constantly changing.