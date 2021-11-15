Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots & We're Already Over It
Traffic delays and reduced visibly are expected.
Here comes the snow. Ontario's weather will be a mixture of heavy snowfall and gusty winds on Monday thanks to an incoming storm system from Alberta.
According to The Weather Network, southwestern parts of the province including areas near Georgian Bay could see five to 10 centimetres of snow. While 15 centimetres of accumulation could hit more localized regions.
The storm will be a combination of lake-effect flurries and westerly winds. With gusts hitting Kincardine, Goderich, Stratford and Kitchener the hardest.
Environment Canada also warned that the strong winds could cause dangerous driving conditions due to reduced visibility throughout the day.
"Slightly milder temperatures near Lake Huron may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, but visibilities will still be significantly reduced at times," an excerpt from the warning reads.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," it adds.
On the bright side, TWN reports that residents will get a brief break from the wintry weather midweek when temperatures are expected to shoot back up.