Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow, Ice & Freezing Rain In These Spots Today
It's going to be a full-on wintry blast.
Ontario's weather forecast may have already warned southern residents to enjoy this year's unseasonable warmth before things got wintry this weekend. But the north is in the thick of it.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), northern parts of the province have already been contending with "impact wintry weather" this week, with a combination of heavy snow, ice and freezing temps expected to wreak havoc on several communities on Friday, November 11, 2022.
The slippery conditions will force those driving through the region to exercise additional caution, with Environment Canada (EC) issuing travel advisories for many areas, including Timmins, Dryden and Sault Ste. Marie.
"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the agency states.
"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," it adds.
Winter will declare itself fully by Saturday morning, with some of the hardest-hit areas expected to get 40 centimetres of snow and 5 to 10 millimetres of ice accretion.
Snow may seem the biggest concern, but EC warns that a round of heavy downpours could also create flash floods and reduce drivers' visibility.
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," EC states.
In conclusion, if you live up north and drive to work, you'll want to give yourself plenty of travel time because conditions are going to be anything but favourable.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.