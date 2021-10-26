Toronto’s November Weather Forecast Is Set To Be Full Of Snow & You’ll Want To Bundle Up
Grab your winter boots and gloves while you're at it!
Say goodbye to fall and hello to winter because snow is on its way next month. Toronto's weather is set to have a very snowy and chilly November, according to the Farmer's Almanac long-range forecast.
The average temperature of the month is predicted to be four degrees below average at -2 C which means you may not want to hang out on a patio anymore unless it's substantially heated.
From November 1 to 6, southern Ontario can expect snow showers and cold followed by a brief reprieve of showers in the east and sun in the west with milder temperatures from November 7 to 11.
Snow will make a return from November 12 to 19 with cold temperatures and snow showers across southern Ontario.
Towards the end of the month, November will amp it up with "very cold" temperatures and snow, followed by flurries.
However, it seems that this will only be the beginning. The province is expected to see some of the messiest conditions in 25 years with an "abundance of lake-effect snow."