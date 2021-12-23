Toronto's Weather Forecast Calls For A Snowy, Rainy Mess This Christmas So Be Prepared
A travel advisory has been issued. 😬
Toronto's weather will be a pain for anyone planning on going home for the holidays this evening due to an incoming barrage of snow and slippery travel conditions.
The Weather Network reports that while the city will be mostly sunny this morning with daytime temperatures hanging around - 3 C, a pattern of flurries will arrive this evening, turning things into an entirely different beast.
According to Environment Canada, snowfall accumulations are expected to be between 2 to 5 centimetres on Thursday evening, with late-night commuters warned via travel advisories to prepare for messy travel conditions.
"A swath of snow is expected to move through the region from west to east beginning this evening and continuing overnight," the warning from the government agency states.
"Accumulating snow on untreated roadways may impact travel, and motorists are advised to exercise caution," it adds.
Sadly, the rest of the week won't fare much better, with rainfall currently forecast for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the 6ix.
As if that wasn't gloomy enough, the two days are also supposed to have a combined total of 3 hours of sun. So, you can expect things to look pretty darn grim out.
TWN states that the rain will more than likely do away with Toronto's last chance for a white Christmas as it will melt whatever snow we get on Thursday evening.
"This will likely be enough to wipe away any of the snow that has fallen and make for a green Christmas on Saturday," an excerpt from the report states.