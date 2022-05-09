NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto spots

People Keep Mispronouncing These 10 Toronto Spots & Here's How To Say Them Like A Pro

Have you been pronouncing these spots wrong?

Toronto Staff Writer
CN Tower. Right: Roncesvalles Village sign.

CN Tower. Right: Roncesvalles Village sign.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Sometimes when you arrive in a new city, you just have to take your best guess when it comes to pronouncing the names of certain spots, and even locals aren't immune to messing up the pronunciation of a street name or two.

Toronto is filled with names that can be hard to pronounce, and Preply, a language learning platform, ranked the top 10 most mispronounced places in the 6ix by difficulty.

"There's nothing more embarrassing than getting to a new city and mispronouncing its name in front of a local — especially if you butcher the regional accent," said Amy Pritchett, Preply learning success manager. "To avoid that awkward encounter, we've researched the most commonly mispronounced places in Toronto so you never have to worry about these tongue twisters again."

Preply created the list by comparing Google search data on the correct pronunciation of neighbourhoods, streets and places in Toronto. So, whether you're a local or a newcomer to the city, you won't be caught pronouncing "Roncesvalles" wrong ever again.

"I encourage you to sound like a native — or at least a savvy tourist — when you learn to say these place names correctly," said Pritchett.

Here are the top 10 most mispronounced places in Toronto and how to actually say them, according to Preply.

  1. Toronto: Correct:"tuh-ronno." Incorrect "toe-ron-toe."
  2. Geoffrey: Correct: "jeh-free." Incorrect: "gee-off-free."
  3. Etobicoke: Correct: "et-toh-bee-co." Incorrect: "et-a-ba-co-key."
  4. Yonge: Correct: "young." Incorrect: "YUN-ji."
  5. Wellesley: Correct: "WELLZ-ly." Incorrect: "well-LESS-ly."
  6. Grosvenor: Correct: "gro-vner." Incorrect: "gross-vee-nor."
  7. The Esplanade: Correct: "thuh esplan-aad." Incorrect: "thuh esplan-AID"
  8. Strachan: Correct: "strawn." Incorrect: "strak-en"
  9. Spadina: Correct: "spuh-dee-nah." Incorrect: "puh-die-nah."
  10. Roncesvalles: Correct: "rawn-SES-vay-yez." Incorrect: "rawn-SEZ-vales."
If you've been walking around pronouncing the second "T" in "Toronto," now you know better, and you can officially sound like a local.
From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...