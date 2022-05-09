People Keep Mispronouncing These 10 Toronto Spots & Here's How To Say Them Like A Pro
Have you been pronouncing these spots wrong?
Sometimes when you arrive in a new city, you just have to take your best guess when it comes to pronouncing the names of certain spots, and even locals aren't immune to messing up the pronunciation of a street name or two.
Toronto is filled with names that can be hard to pronounce, and Preply, a language learning platform, ranked the top 10 most mispronounced places in the 6ix by difficulty.
"There's nothing more embarrassing than getting to a new city and mispronouncing its name in front of a local — especially if you butcher the regional accent," said Amy Pritchett, Preply learning success manager. "To avoid that awkward encounter, we've researched the most commonly mispronounced places in Toronto so you never have to worry about these tongue twisters again."
Preply created the list by comparing Google search data on the correct pronunciation of neighbourhoods, streets and places in Toronto. So, whether you're a local or a newcomer to the city, you won't be caught pronouncing "Roncesvalles" wrong ever again.
"I encourage you to sound like a native — or at least a savvy tourist — when you learn to say these place names correctly," said Pritchett.
Here are the top 10 most mispronounced places in Toronto and how to actually say them, according to Preply.
- Toronto: Correct:"tuh-ronno." Incorrect "toe-ron-toe."
- Geoffrey: Correct: "jeh-free." Incorrect: "gee-off-free."
- Etobicoke: Correct: "et-toh-bee-co." Incorrect: "et-a-ba-co-key."
- Yonge: Correct: "young." Incorrect: "YUN-ji."
- Wellesley: Correct: "WELLZ-ly." Incorrect: "well-LESS-ly."
- Grosvenor: Correct: "gro-vner." Incorrect: "gross-vee-nor."
- The Esplanade: Correct: "thuh esplan-aad." Incorrect: "thuh esplan-AID"
- Strachan: Correct: "strawn." Incorrect: "strak-en"
- Spadina: Correct: "spuh-dee-nah." Incorrect: "puh-die-nah."
- Roncesvalles: Correct: "rawn-SES-vay-yez." Incorrect: "rawn-SEZ-vales."