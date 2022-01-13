You Can Get Paid $85/Hr As A Professional Cuddler In BC & Be 'Held Tight Or Tickled'
Are you a top cuddler?
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it some struggles, including loneliness and job losses, but there is a solution.
People are now getting paid $85 an hour to work as certified cuddlers and there are plenty of professionals in Vancouver looking to help people.
Think of it as an upgrade to the people who hold "free hugs" signs that you sometimes see on the street.
How Does It Work?
This is regulated through a company called Capcuddlers.
To become a professional cuddler, you have to complete a course — apparently less than 10% of people who thought they were good cuddlers actually were, according to the company.
A one-hour course costs $149 per person but reduces in price the larger the group size, and you'll learn about how to "satisfy your partner’s non-sexual cuddling needs."
Then, once you've been certified, you an officially start charging for your cuddles.
What Are The Rules?
You choose the type of cuddles you want!
The only major rule is that there is no nudity or sexual activity in any of the cuddlers’ services.
According to the company: "You can be held tight, tickled, gently massaged or caressed as you want. You will feel as though you are wrapped in a bubble of affection."
If the cuddler is not caring or offering a sexual service you can report them here.
How Much Does It Cost?
Cuddling costs $45 for 30 minutes, $85 for an hour and $155 for two hours. "Skin-to-skin" costs more.
You're expected to pay for transportation costs for your cuddler at $10 an hour and 25 cents a kilometre or pay for their public transit.
A sleepover costs $300, a movie night are $100, and travelling together costs up to $1,000 for 24 hours.
Happy cuddling!