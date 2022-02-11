A Swoop Airlines Flight Had To Be Redirected During A High-Speed Police Chase In BC (VIDEO)
Dramatic scenes!
A Swoop Airlines flight had to be diverted because of a high-speed police chase in B.C., and it even involved a helicopter.
On February 9 at 11:36 a.m. a vehicle with mismatched licence plates was spotted and then followed by the RCMP Air 1 Police Helicopter.
The Abbotsford Police Department then also tracked down the vehicle, which police confirmed was stolen.
In a news release, police said that they attempted to stop the car — a blue Chevrolet Equinox — but added that the driver fled. Once the driver sped off, the police ground units started their pursuit.
The RCMP helicopter was also tracking the vehicle, which police said was being driven "dangerously throughout Abbotsford."
To top off the intense situation, an incoming Swoop Airlines flight had to be redirected in order for the helicopter to continue its chase.
The helicopter needed to follow the suspect vehicle in areas that were within the flight path for the Abbotsford Airport, police added.
The pursuit took place between Abbotsford and Langley.
"During this time, the suspect driver was observed driving into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles, drove on the shoulder of the roadway, disregarded red lights and stop signs, and was driving at high speeds putting other motorists at risk," police said.
An hour after the start of the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a police car in Langley. Although the suspect driving the vehicle was not injured, an innocent bystander was.
A construction worker in the area of the collision sustained non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Despite the collision, the suspect was able to drive for a little longer, eventually getting out of the vehicle and fleeing from the police on foot.
With the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Langley RCMP, the suspect was taken into custody.
James Gordon, 39, from Surrey, has been charged in connection with the incident. He was charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property over $5000, Breach of Probation, and Prohibited Driving.