A Police Chase In The GTA Ended With A Man Trying To Run Off Into The Woods (VIDEO)
He's facing several charges including impaired driving.
Durham Regional Police have released some dramatic aerial video footage of their pursuit and eventual arrest of an alleged impaired driver in the GTA.
Starting with the suspect speeding away from police after being pulled over, to his tires being destroyed by stopsticks and then the eventual foot chase — this story has it all.
The incident first began shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
Police officers in Oshawa saw a silver Honda driving erratically in the Simcoe Street and Glover Road area and attempted to pull the vehicle over at a red light, but the driver sped off.
That's when things got serious.
Out came Air1, the Durham Regional Police Service's surveillance helicopter, and police say they "terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns."
The eyes from the sky helped police to follow from a safe distance and eventually lay down stopsticks ahead of the suspect vehicle as the man tried to get away, driving roughly 40 kilometres from Oshawa to Kawartha Lakes.
Air1 Follows Suspect after Failing to Stop for Policewww.youtube.com
"You can see the tires are starting to bleed off now, so he's gonna run out of tires soon, he's slowing down," reported an officer from Air1 moments before the pursuit evolved into a foot chase.
"He's gotten out of his car, and now he is running eastbound along the train tracks [...] He's trying to get through the woods now."
The video carries on for a few more minutes as Air1 continues to relay information to the officers on the ground in pursuit before they eventually catch up to the suspect.
"On your left guys, on your left!" came the message from Air1 as police took the suspect into custody.
DRPS say 35-year-old Jordan Watkins of Whitby now faces a list of charges, including impaired driving, failing to stop for police, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.
Police say Watkins has been released on an undertaking.
Officers are asking anyone with new information about this incident to contact Cst. Sutherland of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3980.
Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.