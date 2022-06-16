NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A School In BC Was Evacuated After Bear Spray Was Used & Police Believe It Was 'Targeted'

"A number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution."

Western Canada Editor
A Vancouver Police car.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Bear spray was deployed at a Vancouver high school, in what police believe to be a "targeted" incident.

People at Killarney Secondary School were evacuated on June 15, after Vancouver police responded to a 9-1-1 call from staff, which reported noxious spray was deployed inside, by someone.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that "nearly two dozen students and staff were contaminated by bear spray during an assault Wednesday morning," at the high school in East Vancouver.

There are two suspects, who police said are teenagers that do not go to the school where the incident occurred. The two suspects allegedly went to the school at about 9 a.m. and "attempted to assault a male student."

The release added that investigators believe that the suspects deployed the bear spray before fleeing the school, in a vehicle.

Police said that about 2,000 students were evacuated, and first responders decontaminated those who were sprayed. They added that "a number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution."

The police said that they have "identified the suspects and believe the incident was targeted," and that it is an ongoing investigation.

