BC Is Getting Hit By Another 'Atmospheric River' & There's 110 km/h Winds Tonight

The storms are just relentless out west at the moment.

BC Is Getting Hit By Another 'Atmospheric River' & There's 110 km/h Winds Tonight
@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are getting hit by another "atmospheric river" and this time it's being accompanied by winds of 110 km/h.

Environment Canada has issued various warnings, including one for up to 80 mm of rain for inland parts of the North Coast as a "tropical source of moisture" impacts the Kitimat region.

The rainfall warning says the heaviest downpours are through the night into Monday. It adds: "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are predicted for inland areas on the North Coast. However, for coastal areas and Haida Gwaii, "damaging winds" of up to 110 km/h will intensify overnight.

Environment Canada adds: "Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

A winter storm warning remains in effect overnight into Monday for Peace River and Highway 97 at Pine Pass with another 20 cm of snow expected on top of a weekend of snow accumulations.

Across the rest of the province, the recovery operation continues after an earlier "atmospheric river" storm caused devastating floods and mudslides, effectively cutting off parts of B.C. to the rest of Canada.

Highway 1 is now open to a single lane of traffic in each direction between Hope and Highway 9 east of Chilliwack.

Highway 99 is also now open for people travelling for essential purposes only, connecting the Lower Mainland to Pemberton, Lillooet and the Interior.

On Friday, November 19, the province introduced two emergency measures. The first measure means that until December 1, people are restricted to 30 litres of gas per trip, unless they are classed as essential vehicles.

The second bans non-essential travel until December 1 on the following routes:

  • Highway 99: from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake Campsite access in Lillooet. Only passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles up to 14,500 kilograms will be permitted.
  • Highway 3: from the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 3 in Hope to the west entrance to Princeton from Highway 3.
  • Highway 7: from the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 9 in Agassiz to the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 1 in Hope.
