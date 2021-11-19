New Travel Restrictions & Orders To Stop People Hoarding Are Expected In BC
The province expects to introduce these measures "in the coming days."
B.C. is expected to introduce restrictions on non-essential travel "in the coming days" as the province continues to recover from devastating floods.
The province announced a state of emergency on Wednesday and, on Thursday evening, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said they expect to use these emergency measures soon.
He said: "This will include implementing measures including those to limit non essential travel and possible orders to prevent hoarding, to prevent price gouging, similar to what we had to do during the COVID-19 emergency."
There is more wild weather coming to B.C. this weekend.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for inland areas of the north coast with up to 30 cm of snow expected. There is also a winter storm watch in effect for Peace River, Highway 97 Pine Pass, McGregor and Williston.
Officials are now allowing passenger vehicles on Highway 7 where they have opened single-lane traffic to westbound travel only. Farnworth said that around 1,000 vehicles have so far driven through the section of road which was affected by a mudslide earlier this week.
You can track all the flood alerts, flood warnings and evacuation order that are in effect on B.C.'s EmergencyInfo map.
The province is holding a press briefing to update people on its response to the floods at 11.30 a.m. PT.