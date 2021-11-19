Trending Tags

New Travel Restrictions & Orders To Stop People Hoarding Are Expected In BC

The province expects to introduce these measures "in the coming days."

New Travel Restrictions & Orders To Stop People Hoarding Are Expected In BC
@ministryoftranbc | Instagram, mbruxelle | Dreamstime

B.C. is expected to introduce restrictions on non-essential travel "in the coming days" as the province continues to recover from devastating floods.

The province announced a state of emergency on Wednesday and, on Thursday evening, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said they expect to use these emergency measures soon.

He said: "This will include implementing measures including those to limit non essential travel and possible orders to prevent hoarding, to prevent price gouging, similar to what we had to do during the COVID-19 emergency."

There is more wild weather coming to B.C. this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for inland areas of the north coast with up to 30 cm of snow expected. There is also a winter storm watch in effect for Peace River, Highway 97 Pine Pass, McGregor and Williston.

Officials are now allowing passenger vehicles on Highway 7 where they have opened single-lane traffic to westbound travel only. Farnworth said that around 1,000 vehicles have so far driven through the section of road which was affected by a mudslide earlier this week.

You can track all the flood alerts, flood warnings and evacuation order that are in effect on B.C.'s EmergencyInfo map.

The province is holding a press briefing to update people on its response to the floods at 11.30 a.m. PT.

Canada Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Test Requirements But Only For Some Travellers

This will apply at the land border and at airports.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

The federal government has just announced that test requirements to enter Canada will be dropped this month but only for some travellers.

As of November 30, 2021, fully vaccinated people with the right of entry to Canada who leave and re-enter the country within 72 hours of travelling out of Canada won't have to show a pre-entry molecular test when they come back.

A Canadian Astronaut Shared A NASA Photo Showing The BC Floods All The Way From Space

Chris Hadfield said to "stay safe."

Chris Hadfield | Twitter

The devastating impacts of the unprecedented weather that B.C. faced earlier this week can be seen all the way from space, shown in a photo from NASA that Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield posted on Twitter.

The weather in B.C. has caused catastrophic events like mudslides, extreme flooding, city evacuations, power outages, people getting trapped for days, highway destruction, and even the death of one woman in a mudslide.

A Winter Storm Is Now Heading For BC & Some Areas Could Get 30 cm Of Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued.

crystalcraig | Dreamstime

A winter storm is set to dump up to 30 centimetres of snow on to some parts of B.C. this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for B.C. Peace River, Highway 97 Pine Pass, McGregor and Williston.

Netflix's 'Love Hard' Was Filmed At These Locations In BC & They Are Super Christmassy

If you've been, you'll recognize them!

Netflix | Youtube

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas movies, everywhere you go, and this year's Netflix special Love Hard is already trending.

The romcom is about L.A. girl Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrov) who is unlucky in love and falls for rugged East Coast guy Tag (Darren Barnet) on a dating app.

