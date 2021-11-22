Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

Canada Is Dropping Restrictions For Some Essential Travellers Crossing The US Border

Eligible flood-affected B.C. residents and workers will be exempt. 👇

Canada Is Dropping Travel Restrictions For Some Essential Travellers Crossing The US Border
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

The federal government has confirmed that some travellers and workers will be temporarily permitted to bypass Canada's travel restrictions if they're visiting the U.S. for essential reasons.

On Sunday, November 21, the Canada Border Services Agency said that "travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements."

It means eligible Canadians will be permitted to travel to the U.S. and return home without showing a COVID-19 test or quarantining, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

More specifically, this will apply to residents in and around B.C. border communities who are in need of gas and other essential goods.

It comes following severe flooding in the region, which has left entire communities devastated and others completely evacuated. The conditions have also triggered shortages of gas and groceries.

The CBSA reiterated that the exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel.

In response to questions via Twitter, the federal agency explained that essential travel refers to "all travel for non-discretionary and non-optional purposes, including but not limited to food, fuel, and supply chains."

Speaking on Sunday, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair confirmed that the exemptions will not apply to those travelling for "family trips, vacations or other types of tourist activity."

Right now, fully vaccinated travellers crossing the U.S. land border are not required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Restrictions are only in place for those returning to Canada, where a negative molecular test — such as a PCR test — is required.

Last week, the feds announced an update to Canada's travel rules. As of November 30, those taking an international trip of 72 hours or less will be exempt from the pre-entry COVID-19 test, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

David Suzuki Warns That 'Pipelines Will Be Blown Up' If Nothing Changes After The BC Floods

"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver | Facebook, @davidsuzukifdn | Instagram

Amid the B.C. flooding and the devastation that has followed it, a march against climate change was held and David Suzuki had something to say.

A group called Extinction Rebellion organized the protest, which they called a "Funeral for the Future," on social media. The funeral was for the extinction of humans, which they expect to come from the ongoing impacts of climate change if no changes are made.

Keep Reading Show less

A 2-Year-Old Girl Has Lost Both Her Parents After They Were Killed In The BC Mudslides

A family friend has set up a fund to help support her.

Ali Azodi | Submitted

A fundraiser set up for a two-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the B.C. mudslides has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Mirsad and Anita Hadzic were killed while driving on Highway 99 when the storm hit the province, according to long-time family friend Ali Azodi.

Keep Reading Show less

Crossing The Canada-US Border For Shopping & Visiting Family Is About To Get So Much Cheaper

Good news, cross-border shoppers! 🙌

Teri Virbickis | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

Crossing the Canada-U.S. border for short trips like shopping or visiting relatives is about to get a whole lot cheaper, thanks to an update to Canada's travel restrictions.

On Friday, November 19, federal officials confirmed that COVID-19 testing requirements will be dropped for eligible travellers who are leaving Canada for 72 hours or less.

Keep Reading Show less

A Theme Park In BC Finds A Moment Of Laughter In The Floods With 'Underwater Mini Golf'

"We have been feeling all the emotions the past days."

City_Abbotsford | Twitter

The seemingly endless storms that B.C. has faced have had devastating consequences, but one amusement park has found a moment of laughter amid the tragedy.

Castle Fun park is located in Abbotsford, B.C., which is dealing with an evacuation and extreme flooding. The evacuation has led to residents having to leave their farms and livestock, many in turn giving up their investments and income.

Keep Reading Show less