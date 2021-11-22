Canada Is Dropping Restrictions For Some Essential Travellers Crossing The US Border
Eligible flood-affected B.C. residents and workers will be exempt. 👇
The federal government has confirmed that some travellers and workers will be temporarily permitted to bypass Canada's travel restrictions if they're visiting the U.S. for essential reasons.
On Sunday, November 21, the Canada Border Services Agency said that "travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements."
It means eligible Canadians will be permitted to travel to the U.S. and return home without showing a COVID-19 test or quarantining, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Given the situation in BC, travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. These exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel.pic.twitter.com/U1lELIJQE7— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1637526208
More specifically, this will apply to residents in and around B.C. border communities who are in need of gas and other essential goods.
It comes following severe flooding in the region, which has left entire communities devastated and others completely evacuated. The conditions have also triggered shortages of gas and groceries.
The CBSA reiterated that the exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel.
In response to questions via Twitter, the federal agency explained that essential travel refers to "all travel for non-discretionary and non-optional purposes, including but not limited to food, fuel, and supply chains."
Speaking on Sunday, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair confirmed that the exemptions will not apply to those travelling for "family trips, vacations or other types of tourist activity."
To everyone suffering and affected in British Columbia \u2013 we stand with you. Over the weekend, a large contingent of @CanadianForces personnel was deployed to the Lower Mainland. By the end of today, more than five hundred troops will be in British Columbia providing support.pic.twitter.com/mq8YZnbSkj— Anita Anand (@Anita Anand) 1637535498
Right now, fully vaccinated travellers crossing the U.S. land border are not required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Restrictions are only in place for those returning to Canada, where a negative molecular test — such as a PCR test — is required.
Last week, the feds announced an update to Canada's travel rules. As of November 30, those taking an international trip of 72 hours or less will be exempt from the pre-entry COVID-19 test, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
