People In BC May Have Been 'Erroneously' Ticketed Crossing The Border To The US

Some travellers have reportedly been fined $5,700.

People In BC May Have Been 'Erroneously' Ticketed Crossing The Border To The US
Morgan Leet | Narcity

B.C. residents who have been crossing the U.S.-Canada border for essential services have been fined huge amounts.

There have now been multiple reports of the fines, as people head to the U.S. to get fuel, food and other essentials while B.C. is in the midst of recovering from the historic flooding.

People were told by the government multiple times that the border was dropping the requirement for a PCR test and quarantine if you are going to the U.S. from B.C. for essential reasons.

Apparently, though, the border agents didn't get the message.

A senior was fined $5,700 upon returning to Canada after crossing the border for gas following the province's 30-litre limit on purchases due to supply chain concerns.

Now, according to CTV News, there have been other reports of similar fines.

Trina Brady was fined $5,750 for crossing for gas and groceries. When she got to the Canadian border, she was told that she had violated the Quarantine Act and was fined. She was told she need a COVID-19 test and to quarantine while she waited for the results.

In a statement to CTV News, B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said: "It is my understanding, that in some instances, British Columbians may have been erroneously ticketed while travelling for valid and essential reasons such as accessing fuel and food."

Despite the fines, the Canada Border Services Agency tweeted on Tuesday, confirming the exemption for B.C. residents as long as they are travelling for essential reasons.

The thread said that "PHAC will use necessary/appropriate discretion to ensure that the extenuating circumstances B.C. residents are facing is taken into consideration when enforcing the quarantine act."

