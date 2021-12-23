Trending Tags

You Can Cross The US Land Border From BC Without A PCR Test If You Meet These Requirements

You can only go for a maximum of 24 hours.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime

While the rest of the country needs to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test when entering Canada, some people in B.C. are exempt from the requirement.

This exemption came after the federal government brought back the molecular testing requirement for all travellers entering the country, due to the Omicron variant.

A news release from CBSA on December 21 said that people travelling have to take the pre-entry, regardless of the length of the trip.

Previous to this, the federal government had dropped the testing requirement for some people going on trips outside of Canada that were under 72 hours.

Now all travellers coming into Canada need to show a negative PCR test result, from a test that was taken outside of the country, no matter what their vaccination status is.

On December 22, the CBSA said in a news release that "given the ongoing situation in British Columbia, certain fully vaccinated B.C. residents will not have to take a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test before coming back to Canada."

This is due to the devastation that the province has faced due to historic weather events and flooding. These events caused highways to be closed, and supply chain issues.

The release specifies that this exemption only applies to fully vaccinated people in B.C. who have to travel for essential reasons.

The government website said that exemptions for B.C. residents apply if you need to "get to your habitual residence in Canada," "take short trips to access necessities such as food, medication and fuel," or "ensure that essential services and economic supply chains continue."

Those who meet the requirements are only able to travel to the U.S. for a maximum of 24 hours, without needing the negative PCR test to re-enter Canada.

"The exemption also applies to unvaccinated children under 12 years of age entering with one of their fully vaccinated parents, step-parents, guardians or tutors and a person with a contraindication to vaccination," the release added.

The release also specified that these travellers cannot go for social purposes or make any unnecessary stops while there.

These travellers are still required to use ArriveCAN before travelling.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

