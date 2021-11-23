Trending Tags

A BC Woman Drove To The US To Buy Gas & Received A $5,700 Fine

She claims that she was the ninth person that morning who was fined.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime

A woman who drove across the Canada-U.S. border to buy gas was given a $5,700 fine while trying to get back into the country.

Marlane Jones said that she crossed the border to the U.S. for fuel, expecting to return to Canada right away under an exemption introduced by the B.C. government, according to Surrey Now-Leader.

The catastrophic weather that hit B.C. last week led to the province entering into a state of emergency, and some people not being able to access essential resources.

Due to flooding and mudslides closing major highways and roads, it was announced that the Canada-U.S. border would allow B.C. residents to go into the U.S. for essential services and return without taking the required PCR test.

It seems for some though, it hasn't gone as expected.

Jones told the Surrey Now-Leader that she wanted to help conserve gas for young people who need it to commute after B.C. put a 30-litre limit on gas purchases for drivers.

Jones said that she was only in the U.S. for 10 minutes, but, when trying to return home, was given the option of paying the huge fine and entering into quarantine, or getting a PCR test and waiting 72 hours before crossing into Canada.

She also said that CBSA officers did not know what she was talking about when she explained that she was crossing the border under the exemption. She added that the officials told her she was the ninth person that had been fined that morning.

Although the border is changing restrictions for some travellers on November 30, 2021, until then, those who are not travelling under this exemption are required to have a negative molecular test when returning to Canada.

Narcity has reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency for comment but it has yet to respond.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

