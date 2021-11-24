Here's Why Visiting Many Countries In One Trip Could Totally Mess Up Your Travel Plans
A little stopover could really blow up your itinerary 😬
There are plenty of globe-trotting travel deals out there this Black Friday, but you might want to do your research before booking a multi-country trek across Europe.
That's because every country has its own set of rules for admitting travellers during the pandemic, and some will turn you away if you've been to a COVID-19 hot zone within days of your visit.
In other cases, you might have to spend your visit at a quarantine hotel or at least get a negative test before you can move on.
Rules vary from country to country, but Canadian and U.S. travel advisories are a good way to figure out which nations you should think twice about.
Most countries expect non-essential visitors to be vaccinated, and many require a test before you actually step onto a plane, as the Canadian and U.S. governments point out. Missing one of those details could end your journey in a hurry.
For example, the European Union has a digital vaccine certificate for all vaccinated travelllers inside the bloc. It also maintains a list of safe third countries, or countries outside the EU that have low COVID numbers. If you're coming in from a country not on their list, you can expect some added screening rules at the very least or some major delays at the most.
Several European countries also have their own rules about travel inside the EU, and visiting one country could affect your chances of getting into another. The EU's colour-coded route planner is a quick way to see whether you'll get tripped up by rules along the way.
The U.K. maintains its own red list of countries, and anyone who visits England after being to a red list area must quarantine after arrival — vaccine or no vaccine.
There were no countries on the red list as of November 1, but the U.K. says that can easily change as a "first line of defence" against another COVID wave.
If you're worried about a stopover ruining your plans, it's best to check the rules in each country on your itinerary before booking. That way you can make sure that stopping in one spot will not be a problem when you go someplace else — if you choose to travel at all.
