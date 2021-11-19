Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Victoria
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

10 People Are Injured In An Explosion at One Of Canada's Military Bases

One of those injured was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

10 People Are Injured In An Explosion at One Of Canada's Military Bases
modfos | Dreamstime, Canadian Forces Base Comox | Google Maps

Multiple people were injured during an explosion at one of Canada's military bases, according to local emergency personnel.

The blast happened at Canadian Forces Base Comox on Vancouver Island at around 9 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Photos posted on social media from eyewitnesses show damage to one of the buildings on the base and debris scattered around it.

The blast occurred in a former barracks building, according to Dean Stoltz, a CHEK News reporter at the scene.

The Town of Comox said that Comox Fire sent two engines and 12 firefighters to the scene for support but that their services were not required.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC that 10 people had been injured including one person who was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

In addition to the person who was airlifted to hospital, the statement to CBC added that three people were taken to hospital in a stable condition and six people were treated at the military base's medical centre.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

From Your Site Articles

An Explosion Has Just Happened At A Canadian Military Base & Injuries Are Reported

Emergency crews are on scene.

Google Maps

An explosion has happened at a military base on Vancouver Island, according to reports.

The incident occurred at Canadian Forces Base Comox and a spokesperson told CTV that the blast happened in an unused building next to the Comox Valley Search and Rescue centre.

Keep Reading Show less

Lonely Planet Names Vancouver Island In Its Best Places To Visit In 2022 & We'll Show You Why

This has to be on your bucket list!

@jessnevin | Instagram, @daniel_milligan | Instagram

Vancouver Island has been ranked among the best places to visit in 2022, according to Lonely Planet's latest guide.

The book aims to give people ideas of where to travel in a post-pandemic world and Vancouver Island was featured in a list of the top regions to travel to next year.

Keep Reading Show less

A Powerful 'Bomb Cyclone' Will Hit BC & Hurricane-Force Winds Are Predicted For Some Areas

Keep an eye on this developing weather situation.

Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, burnstuff2003 | Dreamstime

Hurricane-force winds look set to rattle parts of B.C. this week and it all stems from a storm you've probably not heard of yet.

The remnants of Typhoon Namtheun, which is now a tropical storm tracking across the Pacific Ocean, are set to cause a super-charged event that could impact western Canada, according to The Weather Network.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Super Romantic BC Getaways To Take With Your S/O This Fall

You deserve a baecay.
chelseysm1th | Instagram

Summer is coming to a close, but summer romance continues far beyond the warmer months and creeps into cuffing season.

Narcity may receive a portion of sales if you purchase something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Keep Reading Show less