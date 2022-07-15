NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Rollercoaster Went Off The Rails & A Teen Was Killed At An Amusement Park In Denmark

It's the second accident with this rollercoaster.

Global Staff Writer
Entrance for Tivoli Friheden park. Right: riders on the Cobra rollercoaster.

tivolifriheden | Instagram, Tivoli Friheden Website

A disastrous rollercoaster accident has left one teenager dead and another injured at Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Denmark.

Danish police say that "a 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus," reported the Danish news outlet The Local.

The park confirmed the accident occurred at around 1 p.m. via a post on its Instagram page.

The post shared that the accident happened on its Cobra ride when the rear wagon broke off.

Both victims were sitting on the wagon when it happened.

"The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but technical assistance from experts has been requested," shared the post in Danish.

"The park was immediately evacuated to visitors and will remain closed until further notice," said the post. "We have gathered the guests who are related to the injured - and those who sat on the ride - and are offering psychological help to those who need it."

The back of the rollercoaster was "hanging under the rest of the train' after the accident, park director Henrik Ragborg Olesen told Danish broadcaster TV2.

In addition to the one death, a 13-year-old boy also sustained injuries to his hand, reported the Associated Press.

According to the amusement parks website, the Cobra rollercoaster goes as high as 25 metres (82 feet) and reaches a speed of 70 kilometres per hour.

"It is difficult for us to put into words the tragic accident of the day, in which a girl has lost her life, and a boy has been injured," said a press release on the Tivoli Friheden website.

"Our deepest feelings are with the girl and the girl's relatives, family and friends. Our thoughts also go to the boy, our staff and the many visitors who were in the park earlier today," continued the post.

"We are cooperating with the East Jutland Police and are now awaiting the technical investigations regarding the accident."

This isn't the first time the rollercoaster has malfunctioned mid-ride and left riders injured.

Back in 2008, the front wagon of the ride broke off and left four people with serious injuries, although no one died. The investigation showed that a construction error was the cause of the accident.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

