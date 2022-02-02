Kids In Calgary Were Asked To Give Names To The City's Snow Plows & Some Are So Canadian
They've clearly had some fun with that! 🤣
Children in Calgary were asked by the city to name a fleet of snow plows as part of a competition — and the winners have just been announced.
Students from Kindergarten age up to Grade 9 took part and officials said they received 1,700 submissions.
Now, the city has picked its 78 names which can be seen on magnetic decals attached to the snow plows soon.
The City of Calgary said: "We had many wonderful submissions, and they varied in so many ways. We saw names of favourite relatives or pets, celebrities, characters and sayings from favourite TV shows and movies such as Pokémon, Harry Potter or Star Wars.
"The most popular submissions were Plowy McPlowface, Mr. Plow and Frosty the Snowplow. We also had Indigenous names for Chinook and snow, and French and German names, too. We even had some Calgary-centric names like Marda Scoop and Calgary Plower.
The list of winning names is here:
- Abominable Snow Plow
- Beluga
- Big Friendly Plow
- Blizzard Blaster
- Blizzard of Oz
- Blizzard Wizard
- Bob
- Bonhomme Déneige
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Calgary Plower
- Calgary Snowflames
- Chinook
- Chippy
- Darth Blader
- Double Trouble Shovel
- Eiffel Plower
- Everest
- Fast & Flurrious
- For Your Ice Only
- Frostbite
- Frosty the Snow Plow
- Frozone
- Gordie Plow
- Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
- Ice Breaker
- KaPLOW!
- Kóónsskoyi
- La Charrue
- L'échasse-neige
- Let It Snow
- Lizard Snow Grabber
- Marda Scoop
- Marshmallow
- Melton John
- Mittens
- Monsieur Neige (Mr. Snow)
- My Fair Bladey
- Oh Snow You Didn't!
- Pickle
- Plow Patrol
- Plowabunga
- Plower Power
- Plowy McPlowface
- Plow-Zilla
- Polar Patroller
- Princess Sleighia
- Road Zamboni
- Rocky Mountain Snow Plow
- Saltbertasaurus Rex
- Schneepflug (snow plow)
- si’kssopo (Chinook)
- Sir Snows-a-Lot
- Sled Zepplin
- Slushie
- S'no Problem
- Snow Angel
- Snow Buster
- Snowcone
- Snow Destroyer
- Snow job too small
- SnowMonster
- Snow Place Like Home
- Snowbegone Kenobi
- Snowflake
- Snowy
- Snowy McSnow Face
- Sparkles
- Sprinkles
- Supertruck
- Susie Snow Plow
- Sweet Child o' Brine
- The Penguin Plow
- The Plowtypus
- Winter Sprinter
- Wow Plow
- You're a Blizzard, Harry!
- YYC Plowers