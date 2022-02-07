Alberta Weather Is Bringing 100 km/h 'Truck-Tipping' Winds & Sending Temperatures Soaring
It's going to be a wild day!
Strong gusts will sweep across Alberta on Monday, bringing 110 km/h winds and double-digit temperatures.
Environment Canada has wind warnings in effect for several regions, and The Weather Network reports that these winds will pose a threat to northbound and southbound trucks, especially those on highways 1 and 2 on Monday.
Despite the wild winds, the setup is a "classic Chinook event," meaning that temperatures are predicted to soar to 12 C in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, much warmer than seasonal values.
The regions under Environment Canada wind warnings are:
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
- Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview
- Hinton - Grande Cache
- Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
- Slave Lake
Environment Canada warns that "loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."
Winds are expected to calm down late Monday overnight into Tuesday as the weather system heads across into the Prairie provinces.
Enjoy the milder spell, because temperatures are set to remain above seasonal through most of the week.
In Calgary and Edmonton, temperatures are predicted to hit 10 degrees on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday before dropping to single digits with a chance of snow into early next week.
