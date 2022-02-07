Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta weather

Alberta Weather Is Bringing 100 km/h 'Truck-Tipping' Winds & Sending Temperatures Soaring

It's going to be a wild day!

Western Canada Editor
Alberta Weather Is Bringing 100 km/h 'Truck-Tipping' Winds & Sending Temperatures Soaring
Michele Jackson | Dreamstime, Juri Bizgajmer | Dreamstime

Strong gusts will sweep across Alberta on Monday, bringing 110 km/h winds and double-digit temperatures.

Environment Canada has wind warnings in effect for several regions, and The Weather Network reports that these winds will pose a threat to northbound and southbound trucks, especially those on highways 1 and 2 on Monday.

Despite the wild winds, the setup is a "classic Chinook event," meaning that temperatures are predicted to soar to 12 C in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, much warmer than seasonal values.

The regions under Environment Canada wind warnings are:

  • Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
  • Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
  • Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
  • Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview
  • Hinton - Grande Cache
  • Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River
  • Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
  • Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
  • Slave Lake

Environment Canada warns that "loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Winds are expected to calm down late Monday overnight into Tuesday as the weather system heads across into the Prairie provinces.

Enjoy the milder spell, because temperatures are set to remain above seasonal through most of the week.

In Calgary and Edmonton, temperatures are predicted to hit 10 degrees on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday before dropping to single digits with a chance of snow into early next week.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario weather

Winter Storm Warnings Are In Effect Across Ontario & These Spots Could Get Up To 30 cm

Some areas will get hit with -40 wind chill! 🥶

Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's a cold day across Ontario and multiple winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of the province — so bundle up, and get your shovels out!

Environment Canada issued nine winter storm warnings across southern Ontario in cities like Hamilton, London, Simcoe, Sarnia, Windsor and the Niagara region.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Major 'Snow Threat' & Here's What You Can Expect

Get your shovels ready! 🌨

Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's not Groundhog Day yet but Ontario's weather forecast is already predicting some heavy snowfall heading into this week — so you may want to brace yourself for another wintry mess.

The Weather Network is urging Ontarians to prepare for some travel headaches as a "long duration snow threat" is expected to make things difficult for commuters across the province from Wednesday through to Friday.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto weather

Toronto's Weather Set To Dip Down To -35 C This Weekend & More Snow Is On The Way

Who else wants to stay inside? 🥶❄️

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The wintry temperatures continue, as Toronto's forecast is calling for some bone-chilling weather starting this weekend.

Environment Canada has already issued an extreme cold warning for the 6ix, as biting cold winds are expected to blow through the city tonight into Saturday morning.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Bone-Chilling Cold & 20 cm Of Snow In Some Areas Today

Extreme cold warnings are in effect across Ontario!

Photawa | Dreamstime, Anjelagr | Dreamstime

No matter where you are in Ontario, there's a good chance you'll have to brave freezing temperatures, snow or chaotic windchills on Wednesday, so bundle up or stay home.

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across the province and also has multiple special weather advisories in place for heavy snowfalls up to 25 centimetres in the north.

Keep Reading Show less